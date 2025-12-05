WWE NXT Deadline 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Je'Von Evans is WWE's brightest shining star at the moment. He's spent the past year nearly becoming champion and being praised by everyone from The Undertaker to Rob Van Dam. It would seem that, if anyone should win the Iron Survivor, it should be Je'Von Evans. If this is the NXT equivalent to the Royal Rumble, there's simply no one else on the lineup who has had the year that Evans has. That's why two-thirds of the Wrestling Inc. staff picked Evans to face either Ricky Saints or Oba Femi, depending on who is champion by the end of NXT Deadline.

The second-place vote makes a lot of sense: Joe Hendry. Hendry has moved heaven and earth to become a WWE star, despite technically being a TNA-contracted talent for the majority of that time. Now he's a WWE Superstar, and it would make sense for the company to capitalize on him. However, the staff just doesn't think it's very likely. Evans has history with both men in the WWE NXT Championship match, and the case couldn't be clearer that Evans has "next," whether he wins the title or not.

Though I would really hope that, if he wins, Evans gets a title reign, as he's become a true star of the Orlando warehouse NXT calls home.

Written by Ross Berman