The Caterpillar Isn't The Only Way WWE Star Otis Popped With Fans

Alpha Academy's Otis has been a comedic stable in WWE since July 2016, when he made his debut at a "WWE NXT" house show in a tag team loss. Initially scouted by Gerald Brisco, Otis has been entertaining fans with his antics for years, including with his beloved dance move, his signature caterpillar, which was based off of Scotty 2 Hotty's worm.

Otis previously revealed in an interview with Digital Spy that he first pulled out the now near-iconic move when he was just a kid at a party in elementary school. He explained that no girl wanted to dance with him, so he broke out the move to get himself some attention, and it followed him throughout his life, when he'd even pull it out on the dance floor at weddings. In WWE, and after speaking to Scotty 2 Hotty, who he called "the king of The Worm" in the interview, to get permission to use a variation of the move, Otis renamed it the caterpillar and began using it in the ring, popping fans all over the world.

It's not just Otis' caterpillar that excites fans, however. Otis is a loveable goofball who has had plenty of silly storylines that fans have absolutely loved, with a few serious moments mixed in, as well. From his unlikely romance with former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, to an even more unlikely win that saw him holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, to a feud fans were begging to see, but didn't quite get, there have been plenty of times Otis has popped crowds without pulling out the caterpillar in the ring.