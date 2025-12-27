False Facts About WWE You Always Thought Were True

WWE has been around, in various iterations of its current name, since its founding as the Capitol Wrestling Corporation back in 1953, and over the many years, many misconceptions have somehow became commons truths amongst fans. From things that are believed to be banned, from blading to different moves in the ring, that have unbanned then forbidden once again over time, to lore that fans take as gospel, there are many false facts about WWE that many believe to be true.

The biggest false fact that many believe is that WWE is fake. While some moves, like punches, may not connect and are more theatrical, there are many things that are unavoidable, like a suplex, which are called bumps in the industry, that actually hurt the stars within the ring to take. Matches and winners are scripted, but there are many things that could happen before, or even during a match, that can flip the script, solidifying that WWE is certainly not fake.

A match and it's winner can be scripted, but one wrong move could change the outcome in an instant. That could even lead to an accidental change of a title, which was recently seen in "WWE NXT." Thea Hail appeared to hit a springboard coffin drop just the wrong way, knocking the wind out of Women's North American Champion Blake Monroe, causing her to kick out late. The referee counted the fall, and Hail became new champion.

There are plenty of things that can happen to change a predetermined match the other way. WWE make be predetermined, but it's not fake, and there are reasons why old WWE ads would remind children and families to "not try this at home."