Backstage Update On Which Title Match Is Set To Main Event Tonight's WWE Raw

The first "WWE Raw" of 2026 is quickly approaching, and WWE is looking to kick the year off with a bang. The show will feature three big championship matches, with CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker, The Kabuki Warriors defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley, and Maxxine Dupri putting the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Becky Lynch. Alas, only one match can wind up closing the show, and it's a match that many people would've expected, as PWInsider Elite reports tonight's main event will be none other than Punk vs. Breaker.

The match has been almost a year in the making, as Punk has been feuding with Breakker and his Vision stablemates ever since the group was first formed by Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins the night after WrestleMania 41. Initially focused more on Rollins, Punk's attention turned to Breakker after Rollins was betrayed by The Vision and put on the shelf in October, followed by Punk defeating Jey Uso to win the vacant World Heavyweight Title at the November Saturday Night's Main Event. Breakker subsequently challenged Punk to defend the title against him in early December.

In addition to the big matches, many have speculated that tonight's "Raw" could feature the WWE return of Chris Jericho, who last appeared for the promotion back in 2018. Jericho has spent the last six years working with AEW, but disappeared from AEW TV in April, with speculation continuing to grow that Jericho could be WWE bound once his contract expired. Jericho's contract is believed to have come up on January 1, making it possible to appear on tonight's "Raw," though an earlier report suggested Jericho may not be part of tonight's show.