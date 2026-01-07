Oba Femi Seemingly Confirms He's Vacated WWE NXT Championship In Social Media Post

At first, the story of last night's "NXT" seemed to be Oba Femi notching another successful defense of the NXT Championship after he defeated TNA star Leon Slater. But that changed quickly as Femi wound up leaving the NXT Championship in the middle of the ring, a sign many took to mean that Femi was vacating the championship. While that hasn't been confirmed, Femi strongly hinted towards that himself by taking to X on Wednesday morning to post a photo of the NXT Title in the ring, accompanied by only one word; FIN. He posted the same image on Instagram along with the words "the end is also part of the journey."

Femi's actions (in addition to a plethora of promotional vignettes airing recently on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown") strongly suggest that the two-time NXT Champion and former NXT North American Champion could be the latest "NXT" star to find himself called up to the main roster, following Trick Williams, Jordynne Grace, and Je'Von Evans. Several reports have suggested that WWE is also considering calling up former NXT North American Women's Champion Blake Monroe, speculation that was further fueled by Monroe's match with Thea Hail suddenly being changed during last night's show.

If Femi is vacating the NXT Championship as believed, it will end his second reign at a mere 32 days, making it the fifth shortest reign in the title's history, trailing only Karrion Kross' 4 day reign, Samoa Joe's 14 and 21 day reigns, and Dolph Ziggler's 27 day reign. It would also be only the fourth time the NXT Championship has been vacated, and the first time it was vacated willingly by the champion, as previous vacancies were forced by injuries to champions Tommaso Ciampa, Karrion Kross, and Samoa Joe.