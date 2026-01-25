Gimmick Grade: WWE's R-Truth

WWE's R-Truth has been known as many things throughout his lengthy professional wrestling career, from his beginnings as K-Krush and K-Kwik, to his most serious character, Ron "The Truth" Killings, in NWA:TNA in the early 2000s. He's known best, however, as WWE's beloved comedy character, and 54-time WWE 24/7 Champion, in addition to being a well-respected in-ring veteran.

After spending some time focusing on his music career following a stint in jail, Truth made his debut as a manager in the Pro Wrestling Federation in 1997, before debuting as K-Krush in NWA Wildside in 1999. His first shot in WWE, then still the WWF, came as K-Kwik from 1998 to 2001, where he teamed with Road Dogg, and the pair would rap out to the ring. The team didn't last and despite winning the WWF Hardcore Championship twice, he was released in 2002.

He'd go on to become the first Black NWA World Heavyweight Champion, a title he held twice, in TNA, as his most serious character. Killings made his WWE return in 2008 as R-Truth, where he once again rapped to the ring, though his K-Kwik character was rarely acknowledged. His first title reign upon his return came in 2010 when he won the United States Championship, another title he held twice. In addition to his reigns with the 24/7 title, he's also held the WWE Tag Team Championships with Kofi Kingston and The Miz.

Despite his hard work in the industry as a serious character, Truth is best known for his comedy gimmick, which he cemented in the mid-2010s, after his main event pushes and efforts to win the company's top titles. Before we're able to give the beloved comedy gimmick of R-Truth a grade, we have to understand a bit more about how he got there in the first place.