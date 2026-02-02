Match Spotlight: AJ Styles Vs. Christopher Daniels Vs. Samoa Joe, TNA Unbreakable 2005

It's been said many times before but it bears repeating, you know a match is good when it gets its own nickname.

The TNA X-Division Championship match between AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels at TNA Unbreakable 2005 is now commonly known as "The Unbreakable Three-Way" amongst fans, and whenever you say the word unbreakable around any wrestling fan, shots of this match will immediately pop into their minds. We've already touched on this match when counting down the best matches of Styles' career, his best matches before he got to WWE, and the most historic TNA matches, but there is a very good reason for that, it's just that good.

To put it simply, this isn't just one of the best matches in TNA history, the careers of the three men involved, or even wrestling history, it's one of the most influential wrestling matches that has every happened. There are certain matches or events that are so far ahead of their time that it's only years later that you understand how important they truly are. Things like the original Super J-Cup tournament in 1994, the Dragon Gate showcase in Ring of Honor in 2006, Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat at WWE WrestleMania 3, virtually all of what ECW did in the 1990s, all of these things stick out like a sore thumb in the time they happened, but are so influential later down the line.

The story going into the match is also very simple. Daniels stole the title from Styles back at Destination X in March 2005 and "The Phenomenal One" has come back to claim what he feels is his after a brief stint as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in the late spring. His easiest route would be winning the Super X Cup in August, which would grant him a shot at Daniels' title at Unbreakable, but there was a problem, Styles' opponent in the final was Samoa Joe, and not just any Samoa Joe, this is 2005 Samoa Joe. The undefeated "Samoan Submission Machine" who had the best match in IWA-Mid South history earlier that year against Necro Butcher, was about to have arguably the best ROH match ever against Kenta Kobashi that October, and bulldozed everyone in the TNA X-Division out of the way with ease.

Daniels cost Styles the Super X Cup final against Joe, but as a result of that interference, Styles was added to the match anyway and the "Unbreakable Three-Way" was set for September 11, 2005, the final TNA monthly pay-per-view before the company's debut on Spike TV on October 1. With all of that out of the way, let's shine a spotlight on one of the best TNA matches of all time to see how it holds up over 20 years later.