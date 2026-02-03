Match Spotlight: Powerhouse Hobbs Vs. Miro, AEW All Out 2023

Powerhouse Hobbs' time in AEW recently came to an end as his contract with the company expired in January 2026, and is now a member of the WWE roster. Hobbs spent over five years in All Elite Wrestling, winning both the AEW TNT and World Trios Championships along the way, and with his run with the company now over, we wanted to look back on a moment in his career that looked to be the launching pad for bigger and better things for him, his match with Miro at AEW All Out 2023.

The event itself is a pivotal one in the short history of AEW as it took place less than 24 hours after CM Punk was fired from the company for his backstage fight with Jack Perry at AEW All In London a week earlier. It didn't help that All Out was taking place in Chicago, Punk's hometown, with a number of fans voicing their opinions about the situation at the show, and the fact that all the focus had gone into making the record breaking All In London event at Wembley Stadium one week earlier as big as it was. All Out 2023 was a show that was treated like a bit of an afterthought, but the talent that was booked for the show were going to make sure that those who bought tickets and purchased the show at home got a lot more than just good value for money.

Everyone on the show was wrestling as if their rent was due, and as a result, a show that had the least amount of hype out of any AEW pay-per-view turned into one of the best wrestling shows of the entire year. In fact, if you ask any AEW fan what their favorite AEW pay-per-view is, All Out 2023 will usually get more than a handful of mentions due to the sheer quality of the wrestling on display.

Heading into All Out, Hobbs was in a bit of a weird spot as he was knocked out of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by former partner Ricky Starks in July, and left the QTV stable to focus on writing "The Book of Hobbs," with the latest chapter being about redemption. Enter "The Redeemer," who had only been back for a couple of months after missing nine months of action for various reasons, and Miro's first pay-per-view test since coming back to AEW in June 2023 was making sure that Hobbs' chapter about redemption had a happy ending for him. With all that said, let's shine a spotlight on one of the meatiest matches in AEW history.