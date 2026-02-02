WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Where Do We Go From Here?

Liv Morgan is finally the bride, no longer the bridesmaid, after winning the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble from the #14 spot. Morgan, who has appeared in every women's Rumble match since its inception in 2018, is headed to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, but which championship she'll challenge for is still unknown. What we do know, for sure, however, is that Morgan kickstarted yet another Judgment Day breakup angle, and this time, WWE very well could see it through.

On her way to victory, Morgan eliminated Raquel Rodriguez toward the very end of the match, and "Big Mami Cool" looked absolutely stunned. WWE doesn't appear to be playing this up on its social media account, however, with Rodriguez and Morgan being seen together, and happy, after the match.

One of the most interesting angles to this all is the fact that Rodriguez has a shot at Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer on "WWE Raw" on Monday. It seems like her time, and if Rodriguez wins the championship, Morgan could very well be challenging her stablemate on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." During the Rumble post-show, Morgan mentioned that she would be taking her time with her decision. Rodriguez could win the title from Vaquer on "Raw," and Morgan could decide she doesn't want to challenge her for the gold.

Then, when the Elimination Chamber rolls around, which isn't far off, on February 28, the Women's Chamber match would still be contested under the stipulation where the winner chooses who she wants to face, since Morgan, in this scenario, has yet to decide. If a woman from "WWE SmackDown" wins the match, like Jordynne Grace who already wants to challenge WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, Morgan would have no choice but to face Rodriguez, if she's holding the title.

Morgan could also just outright say she's going to challenge whoever is holding the Women's World Championship, as she wants to stay on "Raw." It's highly likely that WWE keeps the title on Vaquer, as she's a huge fan favorite, going into WrestleMania. Morgan could make her decision as quickly as Monday night, if Rodriguez fails to capture the title, and Morgan just steps in. Assuming that would irritate Rodriguez, the feud between the women in the Judgment Day, with Roxanne Perez caught in the middle, would roll on that way, as well.

It also feels like a very WWE move to have either Rodriguez or Perez win the Chamber match, and rules go out the door, and we somehow end up with a Judgment Day triple threat for the gold at WrestleMania, as that's a much stronger story than whatever is going on with the women on the blue brand.

Written by Daisy Ruth