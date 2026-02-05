WWE NXT Takeover Dallas: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Come on, this was never going to be hated, was it?

When the graphic for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn flashed up on the screen, there was a little worry in my head that maybe this match doesn't hold up 10 years later. After all, wrestling has changed dramatically, and so have people's tastes and what they want from shows and matches. However, I can safely report that this match isn't just as good as I remember it, it's arguably better.

You only get one chance to make a first impression in many different walks of life, and wrestling fans have long memories. If you mess it up the first time, no one will ever let you forget it — just look at someone like Mistico in CMLL; worshipped in Mexico, but there are still people who bring up the fact he didn't know how to use a trampoline properly when he got to WWE. Nakamura comes out and is every bit the star he was in Japan, which was a fear fans had at the time due to WWE notoriously watering down a lot of international exports. He showed up, owned the room, and without even saying a word everyone knew they were in the presence of someone very special.

Picking someone like Sami Zayn for his first opponent was very smart. It was a "passing of the torch" moment in the context of "NXT" as Zayn would be moving to main roster two days later, so there was never a doubt that Nakamura was winning this and taking the "Face of NXT" mantra from Zayn. On top of that, Zayn's experience working in Japan as El Generico meant that he was familiar with how someone like Nakamura would work, meaning that he was not only able to get the best out of the "King of Strong Style," but he allowed Nakamura to be himself with as many stiff strikes as he was willing to dish out.

Zayn dished out some of his own, causing Nakamura to get a bloody nose halfway through the bout, but that just made Nakamura look even cooler and, if anything, it made the strikes that followed look all the more vicious. The chemistry these two guys have is off the charts as well, each of their moves and counters just flow effortlessly between each other, to the point that Nakamura snatching an armbar caused the whole building to leap to their feet.

I could go on about this match, but it is best to just stop what you're doing, watch it, and realize that it might be the best match in "NXT" history.