WWE RAW 2/23/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's certainly easy to hate any injury that happens on "Raw," but poor Bronson Reed going down with a torn bicep, taking out yet another member of the seemingly snakebitten Vision sucks a lot. And, honestly, it seems like some strange inner working of the universe is trying to punish WWE creative for running a fake injury angle with former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last summer. Well. Maybe it's not THAT dramatic, but it certainly feels like it at this point, between Rollins, Bron Breakker requiring surgery for a hernia just a few weeks ago, and now, Reed.

I didn't see exactly where it happened in the match, but the next thing I knew, Reed was on the outside being checked out by a medical official, and when commentary mentioned he was pointing toward his bicep, I knew the poor guy was cooked. And, from the extremely brief research I just did into the injury, saying he'll be out indefinitely was the right call, as without speculating too much, it looks like things can vary a lot with that type of tear.

Reed was also reportedly meant to win the match, so, of course, when he went down on the outside, the match went to pieces a bit, with the Original El Grande Americano, who just returned from injury himself, working with Jey Uso, who, well, hasn't exactly been the best on his feet as a singles competitor, especially since losing the World Heavyweight Championship quite some time ago. It was clunky, but they got through it, with Uso getting the victory to move on to the Chamber. Now, WWE has even more things to rewrite, though, hopefully not much, as I didn't exactly expect Reed to win the Chamber.

And, perhaps, worst of all, this leaves The Vision with just Austin Theory and Logan Paul alongside Paul Heyman. And yeesh. I don't exactly think those two can carry a faction, even alongside one of the most legendary mangers in WWE history, for an undetermined amount of time at this point. There's too much unanswered, from the masked man attacking the group, to Breakker and Rollins needing to settle their differences, whenever that may be, for the faction to just quietly disband.

I do not have any faith in WWE steering The Vision's ship in any interesting, or at least not extremely annoying, direction, now as Reed sits on the sideline now, as well. The Vision was already going to flounder without Breakker, and this was yet another hit to the group. It all just sucks for everyone involved, and most of all, I just hope Reed has a speedy recovery. He deserves so much more as a performer.

