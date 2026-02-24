Backstage Update On Injury Status Of WWE's Xavier Woods

The injury bug/health issues have started to become a bit of a problem for WWE as they head into WrestleMania. Over the past few months, the promotion has seen stars like Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker go down with injuries, and Roxanne Perez sidelined following surgery to remove a benign mass in her back. The news got worse on Monday when Bronson Reed tore his biceps during a three way match with Jey Uso and Original El Grande Americano, forcing him out of action and forcing WWE into changing plans on the fly.

Then there's Xavier Woods, who hasn't been active for nearly a month since after a shoulder injury towards the end of January. Unlike the other injured WWE stars, however, Woods has a sense of when he could be back in the ring. Speaking with "WrestleZone's" Bill Pritchard at WWE 2K26 Creator Fest, held at WWE headquarters this week, Woods gave a largely positive update on his injury situation.

"I feel ok," Woods said. "Lifting things with my shoulder doesn't feel ok. I kind of put it through like a meat grinder, so we'll see how it is. Hopefully, it's a few weeks of physical therapy, and then we'll be back at it. But if not, I will let everybody know. But yeah, it's alright. We're just staying positive."

Though Woods has missed a month or two of ring time over the last few years, he managed to avoid any major injury during that timespan. The last time Woods was forced out of action for a lengthy period of time was in October 2019, when he suffered an achilles injury. Woods would be MIA for almost a year before making his return in October 2020.