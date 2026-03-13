AEW Revolution 2026: Draws & Duds
AEW Revolution 2026 is very nearly here, and it's shaping up to be a huge event with an absolutely stacked card. As of writing, there are eight championships on the line, including Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita (no time limit), Kris Statlander vs. Thekla (two out of three falls) and MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (in which Page can never challenge for the AEW world title again if he loses a Texas Death Match). There are also several high-profile non-title matches, from David Finlay's AEW PPV debut to Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir to Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King.
As you can see, there's a lot going on here — and we only singled out half the matches on this show. But which contests have the WINC staff excited to see, and which ones make us question the idea of dropping 50 bucks? Here are our biggest draws and our biggest duds for AEW Revolution 2026!
Dud: Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir
I have nothing against Marina Shafir, but if I'm going to watch Toni Storm wrestle one of the Death Riders, I want to see her wrestle Jon Moxley, or Claudio, or even Wheeler Yuta. I can't explain it, but I'm just tired of Toni wrestling women. I understand that she has to be built back up as a competitor somehow, but it almost feels like a half-measure for Storm to wrestle Shafir at this point.
I want to see Yuta try to avenge the loss of his hair. I want to see Jon Moxley and Toni Storm find out which one of them has a sicker mind. I don't really care about this match, and it's good that the Death Riders are banned from ringside, because otherwise I'd probably get distracted imagining what a Toni Storm vs. Daniel Garcia match would look like. I feel like there would be a dance break, possibly even involving Luther or something. I'm already coming up with more interesting ideas than whatever "MMA vs. Character Work" stuff that Shafir and Storm have planned for Sunday. I don't doubt the match's ability to deliver something servicable, competent, possibly even entertaining, but it feels a little too much like a TV match to me.
Written by Ross Berman
Draw: Thekla vs. Kris Statlander
When Thekla burst onto the scene in AEW last year, it took me a little while to warm up to her. Fast forward to today, and it's clear that she's one of the top stars in their women's division, coming off a title win against Kris Statlander and a successful defense against Thunder Rosa and carrying herself like the best wrestler in the world while doing it.
Statlander, meanwhile, is a long-tenured member of the promotion's roster, steadily rising from a former stuntwoman with an alien gimmick to a character that the audience genuinely cares about. After years of putting in work, Statlander finally won the world title, only for her reign to feel ever so slightly lackluster, as pointed out numerous times by Stat herself. My theory is that Statlander's crisis of confidence may or may not have its roots in reality, but it's almost definitely a storyline AEW is trying to get across to its viewers, and it led up to her reign ending before most expected.
There are now two ways this could go, obviously; either Thekla retains and continues being built up as the division's current boss, or Statlander wins the title back, regaining her confidence and getting a fresh start as champion. I'd honestly be fine with either result, which is a testament to both women and the story they've been telling.
Statlander will either take a big step forward in her character arc by regaining the title quickly, or she'll undergo a setback and be forced to go through more trials and tribulations before finding herself again and eventually reclaiming the top spot. As for Thekla, she's more than proven herself worthy of carrying the AEW Women's World Championship, and I'd be excited to see where this reign takes her next. It also wouldn't be a dealbreaker if she lost, though, as she and the Sisters of Sin could find plenty of different ways to wreak havoc around the company.
Sadly, neither Thekla nor Statlander were substantially featured on this week's "AEW Dynamite," with both instead set to appear on Saturday's "AEW Collision." Hopefully this isn't a sign that the match is going to take a backseat during AEW Revolution on Sunday, because it remains one of the bouts that I'm most excited to see.
Written by Nick Miller
Dud: FTR vs. Young Bucks
Chapter five of the story between FTR and The Young Bucks will be written this Sunday at AEW Revolution 2026, with Matt and Nick Jackson looking to take the AEW World Tag Team Championships away from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. At one point in time, FTR vs. The Young Bucks was the biggest tag team match any wrestling company could make, and there are still a lot of people excited for the fifth match, especially considering that both teams are tied at two wins each from their previous four matches. However, while the match will most likely be good, this Sunday could see these four guys fall into a common trap that happens in a lot of feuds.
Cast your minds back to the road to WWE WrestleMania 25 where Triple H and Randy Orton were going above and beyond to make each other's lives miserable. Home invasions, wives being attacked, it was a real blood feud that should have seen them nearly kill each other in the main event of WrestleMania 25. They got in the ring, they locked eyes, the bell sounded, and they had ... a traditional wrestling match. Nothing screams "blood feud" like a collar and elbow tie-up.
That is how this chapter of the feud between The Young Bucks and FTR is going to shape up as things stand. FTR have attacked Matt and Nick's family, the Bucks have superkicked Big Stoke out of his wheelchair, Matt Jackson took a Spike Piledriver on the announce table during the main event of the March 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite" — the feud is as personal as it has ever been, it's as close to a blood feud as it has ever been. Despite all of that, these four guys are going to have a standard tag team match and that just seems like a backwards step in their story. Obviously, the blood and the chaos will be reserved for the Texas Death Match between Hangman Page and MJF, but at least put a stipulation on it to give it a different flavor. I understand that they did a Ladder Match two years ago and hindsight is 20/20, but a Street Fight or a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation would have worked wonders for this match.
On top of that, having recently revisited their four previous bouts for a WINC Watchlist, The Young Bucks are far better suited as heels. For as good and as flashy as they are, you want to boo them, and I can guarantee they would still get heat in their backyard of Los Angeles.
Like I said, this will likely be very good, but it feels like a move sideways rather than forwards story-wise.
Written by Sam Palmer
Draw: MJF vs. Hangman Adam Page
Perhaps the biggest draw on the Revolution card is the main event, the AEW Men's World Championship match pitting MJF against "Hangman" Adam Page once again, and that's due to just how brutal and unpredictable the match is going to be this time around. To get MJF to agree to his pleas for the match, Page put his future opportunities to challenge for the title on the line, so, if he doesn't win at Revolution, he's (in theory) done with the company's top championship.
Oh, and it's also a Texas Death match, a "Hangman" specialty. That aspect is going to bring out the extra side of brutality reserved for the top matches of AEW pay-per-views, and we expect a lot of blood, and at least one or two jaw-dropping, questionable (depending on your "sicko" status) spots. And, with a death match stipulation, there are of course, no rules, so interference by any of MJF's previous challengers and babyface friends of Page, like Brody King, Bandido, and JetSpeed, is always possible. While Page doesn't currently have any real enemies lurking around,
While there are other stipulation matches on the Revolution card, like the two-out-of-three falls stip for the AEW Women's World Championship, and the no time limit rule to Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita's Continental Championship match, there is no stipulation more brutal than Texas Death. A desperate Page challenging MJF, and there aren't many talents on the AEW roster more dangerous than a desperate Page. The champion, and the sickos alike, are in for a savage, long brawl to cap off the night. AEW hasn't put on a pay-per-view since Worlds End in December, so president Tony Khan will likely want to cap off this show with a bang, and he's chosen two stars who will pull no punches in attempts to achieve that. Though, whether that means Page will emerge from Revolution as AEW World Champion remains to be seen.
While the outcome will be interesting either way, if "Hangman" loses here, it's going to be interesting to speculate on his future. AEW has more likely learned its lesson with how Cody Rhodes losing his ability to challenge for the top title turned out, so the possibilities for Page, even in defeat, are vast, including the company's numerous other titles. He can win back his ability to challenge for the title in yet another stipulation match down the line, or, he could always goad a heel champion, like MJF, into giving him another shot. Things will also be interesting overall going into AEW's hot PPV season, with big shows like Double or Nothing, All In, and All Out quickly approaching.
Written by Daisy Ruth