AEW Revolution 2026: Draws & Duds

Chapter five of the story between FTR and The Young Bucks will be written this Sunday at AEW Revolution 2026, with Matt and Nick Jackson looking to take the AEW World Tag Team Championships away from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. At one point in time, FTR vs. The Young Bucks was the biggest tag team match any wrestling company could make, and there are still a lot of people excited for the fifth match, especially considering that both teams are tied at two wins each from their previous four matches. However, while the match will most likely be good, this Sunday could see these four guys fall into a common trap that happens in a lot of feuds.

Cast your minds back to the road to WWE WrestleMania 25 where Triple H and Randy Orton were going above and beyond to make each other's lives miserable. Home invasions, wives being attacked, it was a real blood feud that should have seen them nearly kill each other in the main event of WrestleMania 25. They got in the ring, they locked eyes, the bell sounded, and they had ... a traditional wrestling match. Nothing screams "blood feud" like a collar and elbow tie-up.

That is how this chapter of the feud between The Young Bucks and FTR is going to shape up as things stand. FTR have attacked Matt and Nick's family, the Bucks have superkicked Big Stoke out of his wheelchair, Matt Jackson took a Spike Piledriver on the announce table during the main event of the March 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite" — the feud is as personal as it has ever been, it's as close to a blood feud as it has ever been. Despite all of that, these four guys are going to have a standard tag team match and that just seems like a backwards step in their story. Obviously, the blood and the chaos will be reserved for the Texas Death Match between Hangman Page and MJF, but at least put a stipulation on it to give it a different flavor. I understand that they did a Ladder Match two years ago and hindsight is 20/20, but a Street Fight or a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation would have worked wonders for this match.

On top of that, having recently revisited their four previous bouts for a WINC Watchlist, The Young Bucks are far better suited as heels. For as good and as flashy as they are, you want to boo them, and I can guarantee they would still get heat in their backyard of Los Angeles.

Like I said, this will likely be very good, but it feels like a move sideways rather than forwards story-wise.

Written by Sam Palmer