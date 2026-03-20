Tony Khan Would 'Love' To Have Wayne Brady Wrestle After AEW Revolution Appearance

At every turn, AEW Revolution had a happening, from Ronda Rousey's shocking appearance to the returns of Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Kenny Omega, and Will Ospreay to "Hangman" Adam Page losing his chance to challenge for the AEW Men's World Championship ever again. And then there was Wayne Brady, who was interviewed by Lexy Nair at the start of Zero Hour.

The Emmy award winning comedian/actor's involvement with the show didn't stop there, however, as he became involved during the opening tag match between The Infantry and QT Marshall/Big Boom AJ. Brady would wind up jawing with Shane Taylor at ringside, even going as far as to deliver a slap to the Shane Taylor Promotions leader. Taylor would proceed to pull Brady over the barricade and shove down The Rizzler, only to receive a spear from Big Justice for his behavior.

The angle naturally led to some wondering if this was a sign that Brady could embrace his "Chapelle Show" persona and maybe one day get in the ring to face Taylor, The Infantry, or somebody else. During the post-Revolution media scrum, AEW owner Tony Khan was asked that very question, and seemed open to the idea, though he gave no indication that it would actually happen.

"I would like to see that too," Khan said. "I didn't know he liked to get wet. Yeah, if he wants to get in there and get after it, I think that's great. Like I said, I didn't know Wayne liked to get wet. He likes to get after it, and I'd love to get Wayne in the ring."