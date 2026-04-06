Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 4/6/2026

Bron Breakker is already having an extremely rough 2026, and it feels like the hits keep coming for the star even when he hasn't been back on television following an injury he sustained in February that required surgery. He's not a loser by his own doing, however, though maybe he could have lifted that commentary desk a little smarter and avoided the hernia. He's a victim of WWE's terrible booking on the "Road to WrestleMania" and it's a tragedy to witness.

Breakker sustained the injury on the February 2 edition of "Raw," the show after he had been unceremoniously dumped over the top rope by Oba Femi in the Royal Rumble after being taken out by a masked man. The masked man was later revealed to be Seth Rollins, and reports indicated that Breakker and Rollins would be facing off at WrestleMania 42 if they were both healthy. So when Rollins returned at Elimination Chamber at the end of February, it was looking like they could end up fighting at 'Mania.

Things seemed to be moving in an even more positive direction when it was reported that Breakker was backstage at "Raw" at Madison Square Garden on March 30. However, that was the same edition of the red brand where it was revealed GUNTHER would be taking on a now-medically cleared Rollins at "The Showcase of the Immortals," leaving many fans scratching their heads.

In the days that followed, it was revealed that Breakker had indeed been cleared, but reports said that WWE had been planning GUNTHER vs. Rollins for "weeks," as some in creative didn't think there was enough time to tell a story between Rollins and Breakker, despite the months of build behind the match. Breakker was the man who wrote Rollins off television back in October when the former World Heavyweight Champion suffered a shoulder injury, so there was absolutely a better story there than anything WWE can write for GUNTHER and Rollins.

Now, it looks as though Breakker won't be returning to television anytime soon; there's no place for him on the WrestleMania card without Rollins, as his tag team partner, Bronson Reed, is also on the shelf, and the other Vision members, Austin Theory and Logan Paul, hold the WWE Tag Team Championships. While the "Career Killer" GUNTHER needed to be on the 'Mania card to continue his momentum, it came at the expense of Breakker, who now seems like he's sitting in the "loser" corner until the "Raw" after WrestleMania, where he can hopefully make a big comeback to decimate Rollins.

Written by Daisy Ruth