AEW Dynasty 2026: Draws & Duds

A dream match for many AEW fans (and NJPW fans considering how their initial meeting ended), Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay will finally go one-on-one this Sunday for the AEW Continental Championship. It will mark the first time since Forbidden Door in August 2025 that Ospreay will be in action on one of AEW's marquee supercards, which for some fans is a draw in itself considering how long everyone thought Ospreay would be out of action for. However, this match has grown in recent weeks into one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the year so far.

This match wasn't originally going to be considered a draw as the AEW Continental Championship wasn't initially on the line. Had this been a non-title affair, it would have been just an easy way to get Ospreay a big win on pay-per-view, wrap up his feud with the Death Riders, and keep the title on Moxley for a future challenger. That all changed when the title was put on the line because it adds an extra layer of intrigue.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is likely around the corner and many people expect Ospreay to win that and move on to All In London to challenge for the AEW World Championship, but if he is the AEW Continental Champion, all of a sudden those plans could potentially change. Moxley has been doing such a good job at elevating the title that it seems weird to think they would take the title off him, but surely AEW officials wouldn't have Ospreay lose in his first pay-per-view match since neck surgery would they? Sure, it keeps Ospreay ready for a world title match at Wembley Stadium, but unless the company plans on keeping this feud going into Double or Nothing, the idea of Moxley winning becomes a wrinkle many people didn't initially expect.

As for the match itself, both men can have a show-stealing performance with their eyes closed at this point. Moxley is for many fans still the unofficial ace of the company based on how good he was in the second half of 2025, but Ospreay seemingly has a five star match with everyone he works with, especially on pay-per-view. The clash of styles will force both men to try some different things and produce something wildly different from their initial match in NJPW back in 2022, which ended in controversial fashion because sometimes referees like to be the center of attention.

Overall, this is a match with that big fight feel. Two of the biggest names in AEW wrestling in a bout that could go either way, and it will have an impact on the main event scene throughout the summer.

Written by Sam Palmer