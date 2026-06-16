WWE RAW 6/15/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Much of this show, once again, was dedicated to presenting the Bloodline's return to their old, domineering ways, beginning with Roman Reigns celebrating Jey Uso's win on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the King of the Ring. It was a rare moment of praise between the "OTC" and the "Right Hand Man" and emboldened Jey to take center stage and call out the one man he had a bone to pick with: Jacob Fatu.

Jey said that Fatu didn't do as he was told on Friday and has no respect for the Usos, prompting Reigns to get involved and mediate. He got in Fatu's face and asked if there was an issue, after which Fatu ripped the microphone from him and told him there was no issue between them. But he does have an issue with being expected to follow the Usos' orders.

That gave Reigns something to pause on, and much to the ire of the Usos he agreed and said that he doesn't want yes men; he wants someone to do what they can to further the family. He then presented Fatu with an ula fala of his own to symbolize his formal introduction to the Bloodline, which in turn proved to be a catalyst for Fatu's eventual attack on Eric Andre.

The key part of that aspect of the segment was Reigns being the only one able to rein Fatu in, and then being the one to, because he felt like it, give that order to pull the trigger. And then once more just for the sake of it.

But Fatu's standing in the faction was furthered as the night went on as well. The Usos had been tasked with getting LA Knight to tone down his animosity towards the family, with Jimmy making the case that he could talk him around. He eventually tried to separate Solo Sikoa's actions on Friday from their own, making the case that he's not with them. That didn't work to quell Knight, and then Jey came out for his own approach. That ended up in a scuffle that turned to Jey getting a chair, Jimmy getting in the way of him, thus allowing Knight to get the better of the pair of them.

Then it was Fatu who came down to the ring and did it, as he would later put it, the way Reigns would want it done, putting Knight in a Tongan Death Grip and grinding the skirmish to a halt within seconds. It's cool to see Fatu's role deepened, especially with what that can build to with Reigns, and just makes for compelling and cohesive TV.

Written by Max Everett