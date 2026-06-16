WWE RAW 6/15/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s weekly review of "WWE Raw," the show that this week gave us our first taste of the King and Queen of the Ring finals, as both IYO SKY and Oba Femi advanced to Night of Champions. It may not surprise you to learn that the WINC staff have thoughts about both those things, as well as another Night of Champions match being made in the form of Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, and of course, the latest from the new and improved Bloodline, culminating in Eric Andre being demolished by Jacob Fatu.
If you missed the show and need to catch up, you can always do that by going to our "WWE Raw" 6/15/26 results page, which has you covered in terms of an objective and comprehensive breakdown of the entire show. This column, on the other hand, is about going through the program's highlights and lowlights and giving our opinions on why they were highlights and lowlights, so prepared for subjectivity. These are three things we hated and three things we loved about the 6/15/26 episode of "WWE Raw!"
Hated: Yet another celebrity
WWE is blessed to have an expansive, try as they might to make it not so, roster filled with either the most exceptional or entertaining or even both wrestlers on the planet. WWE is not necessarily in the best place its been when it comes to presenting those wrestlers, and one would and certainly is arguing that there needs to be better stories for a multitude of characters to get stuck into.
But then WWE posits an alternative to that, one that will never alleviate any of those issues: let's just use celebrities instead. What that results in range from the exceptional wrestling matches of Bad Bunny, the admittedly entertaining pairing of Lil Yachty and Trick Williams, or as seen during this week's show, Eric Andre planking in the ring while he waits anxiously for Jacob Fatu to splash him.
Very easily could a wrestler, signed or local, have been in that position of person who upsets Fatu and gets attacked. But it had to be a celebrity, of course.
The segment itself did what it needed to achieve and it may seem on the face of it to be a nitpick. But it's just a symptom of a wider issue. This over-reliance on the mainstream while creating a bottleneck on a roster that boasts too much talent to be competing over scraps.
This time it was just a spot. But it's these spots that used to be reserved for extras, the types of segments that get featured ten years on when said wrestler actually manages to make their full debut. And it really just sucks as a fan to see those spots dry up for those in the sport because the company wants to indulge those who never would care about wrestling.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: More Bloodline business
Much of this show, once again, was dedicated to presenting the Bloodline's return to their old, domineering ways, beginning with Roman Reigns celebrating Jey Uso's win on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the King of the Ring. It was a rare moment of praise between the "OTC" and the "Right Hand Man" and emboldened Jey to take center stage and call out the one man he had a bone to pick with: Jacob Fatu.
Jey said that Fatu didn't do as he was told on Friday and has no respect for the Usos, prompting Reigns to get involved and mediate. He got in Fatu's face and asked if there was an issue, after which Fatu ripped the microphone from him and told him there was no issue between them. But he does have an issue with being expected to follow the Usos' orders.
That gave Reigns something to pause on, and much to the ire of the Usos he agreed and said that he doesn't want yes men; he wants someone to do what they can to further the family. He then presented Fatu with an ula fala of his own to symbolize his formal introduction to the Bloodline, which in turn proved to be a catalyst for Fatu's eventual attack on Eric Andre.
The key part of that aspect of the segment was Reigns being the only one able to rein Fatu in, and then being the one to, because he felt like it, give that order to pull the trigger. And then once more just for the sake of it.
But Fatu's standing in the faction was furthered as the night went on as well. The Usos had been tasked with getting LA Knight to tone down his animosity towards the family, with Jimmy making the case that he could talk him around. He eventually tried to separate Solo Sikoa's actions on Friday from their own, making the case that he's not with them. That didn't work to quell Knight, and then Jey came out for his own approach. That ended up in a scuffle that turned to Jey getting a chair, Jimmy getting in the way of him, thus allowing Knight to get the better of the pair of them.
Then it was Fatu who came down to the ring and did it, as he would later put it, the way Reigns would want it done, putting Knight in a Tongan Death Grip and grinding the skirmish to a halt within seconds. It's cool to see Fatu's role deepened, especially with what that can build to with Reigns, and just makes for compelling and cohesive TV.
Written by Max Everett
Hated: An uninspired way to announce a high profile match
I think that Seth Rollins taking on Bron Breakker in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Night of Champions on June 27 has a lot of potential to be a good bout, but the manner in which WWE announced this match on this edition of "Raw" was certainly less than inspiring.
This is certainly not the first time that WWE has announced a marquee match through a pair of blink-and-you'll-miss-it videos on "Raw" or "SmackDown," nor do I think it'll be the last time they do it. Regardless, it never really works well as a method to announce big matches for Premium Live Events. It just makes the announcements feel like a bit of an afterthought in my opinion and is a very lazy, uninspired way to attempt to generate some excitement from the fanbase.
This was made even worse by the fact that Breakker appeared in the ringside area to spear Je'Von Evans mid-air during his match against Austin Theory. I think it would've been far more interesting and compelling if WWE had done something as simple as getting Rollins involved in the post-match brawl between The Vision and The Street Profits and then having him issue the challenge. Breakker could've either given his answer then or on next week's edition of "Raw" to leave things on a bit of a cliffhanger, which at least brings things into the ringside area and feels a bit more intentional than a couple of brief videos did.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: IYO SKY advances in Queen of the Ring tournament
I've been complaining about Women's World Champion Liv Morgan being in the Queen of the Ring tournament, and the tournament seemingly leaning toward a Judgment Day storyline. Tonight, however, IYO SKY came out on top over Raquel Rodriguez, and I not only loved the result, but I really enjoyed the match. Rodriguez has really embraced the "working bigger" style since receiving feedback from Kevin Nash, and I thought her style worked really well with SKY's.
I liked how Rodriguez got in a ton of offense, basically controlling the first half of the match until us viewers in the United States got back from commercial. She was able to batter SKY around, but SKY was still able to take all the big moves and keep going. Rodriguez was playing even more of a heel than usual to the Baltimore crowd, something that worked really well against SKY, a mega babyface. The last thing we saw before the show cut to commercial was Rodriguez catching SKY off a suicide dive with ease, then lawn darting her into the ring post. While that's likely something Rodriguez has done to an opponent before, it looked impressive tonight, coupled with all her earlier offense at that point.
In the end, it was SKY who hit the bullet train attack, then a big dropkick — which looked amazing in part thanks to Rodriguez's height — then the Over-the-Moonsault to secure the win. As much as I like Rodriguez and think she just continues to get a little bit better every time I see her work, thank goodness for SKY going over here. I also really liked that there was zero outside involvement. Morgan wasn't going to go out of her way to help Rodriguez win, so she doesn't end up having to face her in the final, and Roxanne Perez was busy getting ready to take on Charlotte Flair (and, of course, she wouldn't want to face the wrath of Morgan by helping, either).
I'm hoping we'll see SKY challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, but with Ripley's current injury, I also wouldn't be mad if she faces Morgan at the "Biggest Party of the Summer." At least now, Judgment Day's breakup angle doesn't seem to be centered around the tournament entirely, which is really all I can ask for from WWE's booking at this point. Morgan and Rodriguez feuding after the latter was knocked out of contention is good enough for me, and hopefully the Women's World Champion's time is near its end in the Queen of the Ring tournament, as well.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hated: LA Knight cries to hometown, beaten down by Bloodline
I am 100 percent in the crowd of fans wondering what the heck Triple H is doing with LA Knight, but I guess I didn't expect WWE creative to basically job him out in his home state of Maryland. I'd go as far as to say in his hometown, since Hagerstown is not even two hours away from Baltimore, and it's not like WWE is going to show up there. But, I digress.
Knight lost the King of the Ring four-way match, also involving Finn Balor and Royce Keys, to Jey Uso on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown." So, of course, tonight, he had to not only confront "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce, who he's accusing of favoring the Bloodline (which sucks and is an unnecessary beat to the entire story) but to also address the crowd, which thankfully makes a bit more sense.
He was, however, a big ol' crybaby about it, and kept saying he knew despite the loss, he just HAD to get to Baltimore. That had me thinking his segment at least wasn't going to end with him looking up at the lights, but I was mistaken. He not only got beaten down by Jey and Jimmy Uso after a confrontation, but he also ate a Tongan Death Grip by Jacob Fatu, an absolutely brutal way to end your night in your home state.
I've ranted about it before, but I'll say it again: this new Bloodline is just a rehash of old Bloodline storylines with new people thrown in. In Knight's case, he was feuding with the Usos and Reigns back in October 2023, so the only new person in his story is Fatu. It's all very stale, and Fatu seems to be falling right in line with Reigns, at least for now, so that aspect already isn't as interesting.
If Knight is headed toward a feud with Reigns, it makes little sense, as he lost the KOTR tournament, but I guess WWE needs someone to do battle with the "Tribal Chief" ahead of SummerSlam. Also, whoever wins the tournament might pick whoever is holding the Undisputed WWE Championship at the time to face at the "Biggest Party of the Summer," leaving Reigns in need of an opponent.
Overall, the fact WWE is going back to the Bloodline well over and over, even with some of Reigns' former competitors, stinks, especially when it's causing guys who are massively over to look silly in towns they probably shouldn't. At this point, thinking Knight is going to get a top title run is just a pipe dream, and WWE putting him in these positions, when we already know the sad outcome, is getting kind of old.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: Oba Femi introduces Dirty Dom to his daddy
Last week in this column, I wrote about Oba Femi needing to be redeemed after losing to Brock Lesnar rather than keeping him undefeated. That was achieved by the opening promo segment and by advancing in the King of the Ring tournament the week prior. The last line of last week's promo to Dominik Mysterio was "we all know Rey Mysterio is your dad, next week I'll introduce you to your daddy." Femi delivered on that promise tonight.
"Dirty Dom" played up his usual chicken s*** heel by refusing to get in the ring with his opponent, using the ropes to dodge Femi, and straight up cheating with a low blow. Femi is not a dumb babyface and knew JD McDonagh was going to try to help Mysterio win. He was prepared and was able to take him out. He escaped Mysterio wielding the ring bell hammer and double-chokeslammed Mysterio and McDonagh before easily getting the win.
Afterward, he cut another excellent promo. He informed the WWE universe that he's one step away from getting his crown. He called out Lesnar for the second week in a row and was surprised he didn't show up. Femi questioned if Lesnar is even a man and asks what his legacy will be. "I am the mountain you cannot climb, the mountain you cannot conquer, the Beastslayer, the future King of the Ring, that is who I am. That is how I will be remembered. What will you be remembered for?"
Femi is the one. He is the star that WWE desperately needs when they constantly rely on the same people to be champions and challengers. Femi is the one who should be catapulted into stardom and treated as "The Next Big Thing". He needs to be the one to retire Lesnar and he should also dethrone Roman Reigns. Tonight was a good start.
Written by Samantha Schipman