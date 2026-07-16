AEW Dynamite 7/15/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

It's hard to be thankful that Andrade El Idolo is getting a shot at gold in AEW when it's one of the many titles in the company that feels like it doesn't mean anything. Tonight, he beat the Don Callis Family's Jake Doyle to move on to face Mark Davis for the National Championship at AEW Redemption. After Andrade's been gunning for the AEW world title for so long, this just falls flat for me.

I've mentioned it all before, but it bears saying again, especially after Andrade's backstage segment with Renee Paquette tonight. He said that he'd take out every member of the Don Callis Family if he had to, and if he has to take every championship away from them, he'll do that too, because his destiny is to win the AEW World Championship. To me, that plan certainly doesn't scream "AEW top title destiny," but rather, "retribution on the DCF," which does make sense for Andrade, since Callis didn't take him and his desire for a world championship shot seriously while he was still in the faction.

To me, that promo just felt like AEW is delaying Andrade getting to the top, which I guess was obvious ahead of All In: London with Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. If he were to beat the entire Callis Family, that's certainly enough to win him a title shot, but it might take until at least Full Gear at this point to run through everyone.

In that promo, Andrade also revealed he had MJF's Dynamite diamond ring, though for what bigger purpose right now, I have no idea. Being a babyface, he didn't use it to get the win over Doyle, and MJF wasn't on the show tonight. It's rumored that the former champion could be taking some time off TV ahead of All In, and if it's MJF vs. Andrade for the ring at Wembley Stadium, that would be fun and give them both something to do outside of the top title picture.

I didn't think there was anything necessarily wrong with "Dynamite" tonight, and Andrade and Doyle's match was good, but, and I hate to be that person, some of AEW's storylines need a little work. In this case, it's due to having quite a few names in the top title picture, and not everyone can fit there without doing too many babyface vs. babyface matches. Andrade's time will come, I just wish it was sooner rather than later. At least he'll likely have some form of gold until then.

Written by Daisy Ruth