WWE SummerSlam 2026: Draws & Duds

In a different world, or even on a different show, the upcoming Hell in a Cell Match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi at WWE SummerSlam 2026 would be the main event. It's a clash of two behemoths inside WWE's most demonic structure (sorry Elimination Chamber but you have mats now), and from a sheer metric standpoint, it is one of the most anticipated matches of the entire year in any wrestling company. There was absolutely no way we were going to leave this one out of the draw section.

To be clear, the build to this has been a bit bad. The fact that Femi went through the entire King of the Ring tournament, won it, earned a title match at SummerSlam, and at the end of it all just said "No, I'm good thanks," is ridiculous. This business moves extremely fast so him giving up a title shot just to have one more match with Lesnar made him look like an idiot. Plus, the recent weigh-in on "WWE Raw" didn't exactly land either, with Lesnar locking himself outside of the cell while Triple H was trying to literally direct the segment Hollywood style in the ring.

Having said all of that, this is still a match that will have everyone glued to their screens.

WWE is open to a little bit of the red stuff these days when it comes to big moments like this — just look at CM Punk and Drew McIntyre from two years ago as an example. The idea of two real-life monsters beating the blood out of each other is the kind of stuff WWE, and wrestling as a whole, was built on. Obviously, if the match doesn't have blood it wouldn't be the end of the world, but it would help.

The most interesting thing about this match is the result, because for as much as we all think Femi will win the rubber match and beat Lesnar, this is Lesnar we're talking about. Despite his controversies, people still show up when he's involved, and to make it even more daunting for Femi, SummerSlam is taking place in Lesnar's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. There is every chance WWE pull a fast one and give Lesnar the win, regardless of whether we all believe Femi being crowned as the the 2026 incarnation of "The Next Big Thing" is the right move. We're all hoping this will be a passing of the torch moment, and maybe even Lesnar's last match. Either way, the world will be watching.

Written by Sam Palmer