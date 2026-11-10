Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 11/9/2026

In hindsight, maybe we were quick to judge Mick Foley for constantly getting on his knees for Megan Bayne.

The November 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw the return of All Elite Wrestling's take on the classic WarGames match, Blood and Guts, and it's safe to say that we saw a lot of blood in both matches. I initially wrote about how much I enjoyed the men's match in our Loved and Hated column on that Wednesday night, but as time has gone on, the women's match has stuck with me more and more, and a major reason for that is the performance Megan Bayne put in during that match.

The "Megasus" started things off for her team and all looked to be going well for Bayne as she faced off with Kris Statlander, especially when Persephone entered second to give her team the advantage. However, it was while Persephone and Statlander were working over each other that a enormous red puddle could be spotted on the other side of the ring. Statlander wasn't bleeding yet, Persephone had only just arrived, which could only mean that Bayne was busted open, and when I say she was busted open, I mean she looked like she put her face inside of a blender and turned it on just to see if it was working or not.

Bayne was bleeding so much that nearly all of the blood that covered the two ring canvases by the end of the match was hers. She was in this match from the very beginning, gave us some of the best visuals of the match, including when Willow Nightingale showed the entire world what Bayne looked like and probably turned a few stomachs in the process, and was still powering on even as her team ended up losing. You know you've put on a blood-soaked masterpiece for the ages when a man once named the "King of the Deathmatch" claims it was a "career-defining performance."

There's little chance she becomes a babyface after this match, but much like Skye Blue last year, this was the night where everyone saw Megan Bayne for who she really was, an absolute beast. Long-time fans of hers knew what she was capable of, but after Blood and Guts, Bayne really should be the woman to beat whoever beats Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship. Everyone in the women's Blood and Guts match knocked it out of the park, and looking at it now it definitely was better than the men's match, but Bayne was a big reason for the match's success. I will be bowing down to her at all times from now on.

Written by Sam Palmer