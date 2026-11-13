AEW Full Gear 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

"The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada will look to make another successful defense of his AEW International Championship this Saturday at AEW Full Gear 2026, though his opponent will bring a completely different game to what Okada might be used to. Okada faces Adam Copeland in a match that you can absolutely tell the "Rated-R Superstar" wanted to have since Okada joined the company back in 2024, and now they meet with gold on the line.

Okada's current reign with the International Title is in a bit of a weird spot as there doesn't seem to be a definite end goal for it like there was the first time around. Most people saw Konosuke Takeshita as the man to defeat Okada fairly early on into his reign as champion, but this time around, there isn't that one stand-out performer who looks poised to dethrone "The Rainmaker." That is one of the main reasons we here at Wrestling Inc. largely see Okada retaining at Full Gear, but there is a small chance of an upset given what Copeland is currently going through.

The "Rated-R Superstar" is on the home-stretch of his career, and looking at other wrestlers who have retired in AEW, Tony Khan loves giving them a cheeky run with a title. Whether that be Sting with the AEW World Tag Team Championships, or Bryan Danielson with the AEW World Championship. You can even put Kenny Omega's run with the world title this year in that conversation since he knows he's nearing the end, and it's because of that fact that a small portion of our staff can see Copeland becoming the new champion. Plus, it frees up Okada to enter his third consecutive Continental Classic tournament which is something he will want to win after losing in the final last year.

However, the story that is being told recently is Copeland vs. Will Ospreay, and the potential heel turn of Copeland due to not getting through to Ospreay about taking too many risks and not knowing when to reign it in. That story is the other reason why the majority of us think Okada will retain because there are bigger things planned for Copeland in his retirement year than a charity reign with a secondary title, he is going for the world title, it's just a matter of when.

Written by Sam Palmer