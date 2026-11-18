It was thirty years ago on November 17 at Survivor Series when a 24 year old named Rocky Maiva made his in-ring debut, emerging as the sole survivor for his team in a four on four Survivor Series match. These days, Maiva has both conquered wrestling as The Rock and Hollywood under his real name, Dwayne Johnson, arguably becoming the most famous wrestler in history this side of Hulk Hogan. And alongside WWE, his cousin, tag team partner, rival, and former co-star Roman Reigns is honoring him on his thirtieth anniversary, taking to X to do so.

"30 years of The Great One," Reigns tweeted. "Eternal love & respect for The Rock. Thank you for paving the way for so many of us."

Rock and Reigns have been tied together ever since the 2015 Royal Rumble, when Rock interfered towards the end of the match to help Reigns fight off Kane and the Big Show, with Reigns winning the match soon after. The reaction to that team-up wasn't the most popular, but future collaborations proved to be more successful, with Reigns appearing in a small role in Rock's film "Hobbs and Shaw," followed by the two teaming up to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Night One of WrestleMania 40.

One thing that Rock and Reigns haven't been able to do, however, is wrestle against each other. A match between the two has been rumored for years, and appeared to be on the verge of happening at WrestleMania 40 before WWE shifted course and pitted Rhodes against Reigns in a rematch from WrestleMania 39. It's unclear whether Rock will work another match, though he announced Wednesday that he would be returning to WWE at Survivor Series next weekend, his first WWE appearance since Elimination Chamber 2025.