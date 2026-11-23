Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 11/23/2026
Another seven days have come and gone in the world of professional wrestling, and that means it's time for the Wrestling Inc. staff to name another set of winners and losers!
It's been a big week for both WWE and AEW, with the former soldiering on toward WWE Survivor Series — one build to which included an unlikely appearance from the legendary Hacksaw Jim Duggan — while the latter followed up Full Gear with the start of the 2026 Continental Classic. Some of our winners won matches and some of our losers lost them, but as always, those columns are less important than prestige, public opinion, and roster stature.
Which wrestlers — and more than just wrestlers — had a strong showing over the past seven days, and which fell in our estimation? That's what we're here to find out. Here are your WINC winners and losers for the week of 11/23/2026!
Winner: The Women's Intercontinental Championship
IYO SKY captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez on "WWE Raw," despite interference from Roxanne Perez and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. It's a big victory for SKY, who hasn't been used to anywhere near her full potential on the red brand this year, but it's also a huge win for the title itself.
The belt was previously held by the likes of Becky Lynch, who reigned with the gold multiple times, and AJ Lee, who helped elevate its status. Even Lyra Valkyria, the first woman to hold the championship, has helped it feel special, even when she was back on the chase, as she continued to emphasize in promos just how important it was to her. The belt just hasn't felt the same since Rodriguez beat Sol Ruca for it. She reigned for 112 days, but defended the championship only twice on television, including the loss to SKY.
It's of course no fault of Rodriguez, the person, but rather, due to WWE's lackluster booking surrounding all of its women's championship divisions at the moment. Hopefully, with the perpetually-over SKY as Women's IC Champion, the title will be defended more on the show. We're moving into the point of the year, after Survivor Series, where things slow down on weekly television. While December may be a little more exciting in WWE this year with the John Cena Classic and Wrestlepalooza, there's still plenty of time on TV to be filled, and weekly SKY matches would help the red brand feel more exciting.
As for SKY herself, it felt like she was put on ice following the injury to Rhea Ripley. Giving her the mid-card title to defend was the right move, as she already feuded with Morgan around the Queen of the Ring tournament and SummerSlam. It's also been well over a year since SKY has held singles gold, with her most recent title reign being the women's tag titles alongside Ripley, so it was high time to belt her up once again.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loser: Jack Perry
The November 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw "Jungle" Jack Perry finally get his wish as he got the snot kicked out of him by Samoa Joe in a quest to prove that he is world championship material.
Perry's match with Joe was very good, one that I actually enjoyed enough to write about in our loved and hated column from Wednesday night, but that was mainly down to the David vs. Goliath dynamic that AEW talent manage to do so well in their matches, and that the match was entertaining in a vacuum. You can watch it with no context and have a great time with it, but watching it with the context of what has happened in recent weeks and you're left wondering — what is going on with Jack Perry?
For the past two months, Perry has been pursuing Joe as a way to get closer to the AEW World Championship, but he has now been beaten twice by the "Samoan Submission Machine." Sure, he put up a good fight on "Dynamite," even kicking out of the Muscle Buster which is something not many people can say. But when you piece it all together, aside from the handshake he got after the match was over, Perry isn't in the same spot he was before he went after Joe — he's gone backwards. Yes, he could get a win over Joe in the near future to maybe move forward and up the pecking order, but look at the world title picture right now and try to find a place where Perry fits in.
Will Ospreay is the AEW World Champion, and he's just had a match with Kyle Fletcher who is now saying he's the uncrowned champion. Fletcher is most certainly going to be the champion one day, and might even be the right man to dethrone Ospreay, but then you have Andrade El Idolo, who has a guaranteed shot at the title and is very much positioned as someone who AEW want to be the company's top Latin draw. Adam Copeland is retiring next year and has already sewn seeds for a potential match with Ospreay, and of course, the recent return of MJF muddles things up even more because where else is he going to be on the card besides the world title picture?
Perry is nowhere near the title, and probably won't be for at least a year or more. So if AEW is attempting a slow-burn story to guide "Jungle Jack" to the top of the tree, it's going to be a very slow story because right now, despite his best efforts, Perry is not AEW World Champion material.
Written by Sam Palmer
Winner: Bandido
This past week saw the return of AEW's most competitive tournament, the Continental Classic. Eleven AEW performers have thrown themselves into the running to try and take the AEW Continental Championship from Jon Moxley, who is the 12th man in said tournament, and after the first set of league matches, the one who stood head and shoulders above the rest in both performance and result was ROH World Champion Bandido.
"The Most Wanted" went one-on-one with "Hangman" Adam Page in his first tournament bout, with Page being someone Bandido has grown very close to in recent months as two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions. Now that they, along with Brody King, no longer have the titles, all three of them are in the Blue League together, which led some to wonder if they would go easy on each other, especially given the battle scars they are all still sporting from the Texas Death Match they all had at AEW Full Gear 2026 against Swerve Strickland and The New Level.
Bandido clearly didn't get that memo of going easy on one of his partners.
Page and Bandido had easily the best match of the tournament so far and Bandido came out on top, but it was how he got the result that puts him in the winners section this week. Everyone knows how good Bandido is in the ring, but this was a match that made me think that he should really be a main event player for AEW from now on. There was a moment where he landed a dive to the outside and as he was getting up, two kids in the front row were cheering Bandido on and telling him how much they loved him, before Bandido got to his feet and kissed them both on the head. That right there is the ultimate sign of a main event babyface. Children are literally telling this guy to get up and fight, that's how much they are routing for him, and he returns in kind with both the acknowledgement of the kids, and the performance in the ring.
I know Andrade El Idolo has a contract for an AEW World Championship match, and that Bandido has been the ROH World Champion for 19 months, but this guy needs to be an AEW World Champion at some point. He's young, extremely gifted in the ring, even his promos have come on leaps and bounds. He's someone who could have an entire brand built around them, and this performance personified that. Honestly, I hope Bandido doesn't win the Continental Classic because it will leave him free to pursue the world title in 2027.
Written by Sam Palmer
Loser: Trick Williams
United States Champion Trick Williams is one of the most-over members of the "WWE SmackDown" roster, but on Friday, he was involved in perhaps one of his worst angles since the funeral of the gingerbread man back in May. After WWE legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan turned down the opportunity to become the fifth member of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's Team USA for Survivor Series, Williams and Lil Yachty went out to the ring to confidently tell the top stars there would be no one better to join the team than the US Champion.
Including Williams on the team would have made a lot of sense, considering the title he holds and how popular he is with fans. Punk and Rhodes also thought it was an excellent idea, and accepted Williams and Yachty, complete with hugs. Then came Williams' non-title match against Damian Priest, where he attacked Williams' knee with the ring bell and the bout ended in a non-finish. In addition to seemingly setting up a feud between Priest and Williams for the gold, it also furthered the "fifth man" story angle, with Rhodes set to make the grand reveal on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw."
Priest has had nothing of substance to do for what feels like forever now, outside of his tag team championship run alongside R-Truth, and dragging Williams into that feels pretty lame. Priest and Williams have been competing for the US Championship at house shows on the road to Survivor Series, so that indeed looks like where this is all headed. The future of that program is pretty bleak, with either Williams dropping the title to the "Archer of Infamy," or Priest losing another feud to become directionless once again.
Setting up Williams as the fifth member of Team USA, just for him to be taken out by an ice-cold talent in an injury angle, was one of the worst parts of "SmackDown" this week. WWE probably should have just gone with the United States Champion for this one.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Winner: Hacksaw Jim Duggan
Hacksaw Jim Duggan is a national treasure. I am not the most patriotic man in the world, but when that John Philip Sousa hits and Hacksaw starts swinging that board around, I hear the liberty bell ringing out, letting the world know that the light of freedom is within the reach of every man who lives. Many might like to picture Manifest Destiny as the beatific Columbia, shining a light on the westward settlers, but I picture it more like a barely coherent meathead, swinging a two-by-four at anything in his path.
Duggan is America, and so it was nice to see him briefly a part of Team USA. Duggan is a relic of a more nationalistic WWE, where the Red, White, and Blue was ready to trample over the flag of anyone who stood in its way. Having Duggan look at Team Mexico and essentially say, "They're too hardcore, I'm out," was a subtle way to lampshade the fact that this Survivor Series match is more in the vein of a World Cup matchup than the usual USA vs. The World mania of the company's early days. Like the farmer in "Pet Sematary," Duggan was there to warn CM Punk and Cody Rhodes that all the American Flag apparel and ironic jingoism isn't going to be enough to beat Team Mexico. They will need to be more than the two-dimensional cartoons the company would usually put in a "USA vs. Mexico" situation.
Also, as a Syracuse native, I am unable to not cheer for my Upstate New York Brethren like Hacksaw.
Written by Ross Berman