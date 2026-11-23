The November 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw "Jungle" Jack Perry finally get his wish as he got the snot kicked out of him by Samoa Joe in a quest to prove that he is world championship material.

Perry's match with Joe was very good, one that I actually enjoyed enough to write about in our loved and hated column from Wednesday night, but that was mainly down to the David vs. Goliath dynamic that AEW talent manage to do so well in their matches, and that the match was entertaining in a vacuum. You can watch it with no context and have a great time with it, but watching it with the context of what has happened in recent weeks and you're left wondering — what is going on with Jack Perry?

For the past two months, Perry has been pursuing Joe as a way to get closer to the AEW World Championship, but he has now been beaten twice by the "Samoan Submission Machine." Sure, he put up a good fight on "Dynamite," even kicking out of the Muscle Buster which is something not many people can say. But when you piece it all together, aside from the handshake he got after the match was over, Perry isn't in the same spot he was before he went after Joe — he's gone backwards. Yes, he could get a win over Joe in the near future to maybe move forward and up the pecking order, but look at the world title picture right now and try to find a place where Perry fits in.

Will Ospreay is the AEW World Champion, and he's just had a match with Kyle Fletcher who is now saying he's the uncrowned champion. Fletcher is most certainly going to be the champion one day, and might even be the right man to dethrone Ospreay, but then you have Andrade El Idolo, who has a guaranteed shot at the title and is very much positioned as someone who AEW want to be the company's top Latin draw. Adam Copeland is retiring next year and has already sewn seeds for a potential match with Ospreay, and of course, the recent return of MJF muddles things up even more because where else is he going to be on the card besides the world title picture?

Perry is nowhere near the title, and probably won't be for at least a year or more. So if AEW is attempting a slow-burn story to guide "Jungle Jack" to the top of the tree, it's going to be a very slow story because right now, despite his best efforts, Perry is not AEW World Champion material.

Written by Sam Palmer