Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram

The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.

Since that fateful week, things on MJF have largely been quiet. After reports that MJF remained in Los Angeles following "Dynamite" to set up some potential non-wrestling projects, very little information regarding MJF's future with AEW has come forward, with a recent report even suggesting Khan hasn't spoken about MJF's status at all. As such, it has led to mass speculation on when, or even if, MJF will return to the promotion, speculation that will continue to be fueled by any little piece of information. That includes a curious recent Instagram post by Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.