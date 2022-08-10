Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram
The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.
Since that fateful week, things on MJF have largely been quiet. After reports that MJF remained in Los Angeles following "Dynamite" to set up some potential non-wrestling projects, very little information regarding MJF's future with AEW has come forward, with a recent report even suggesting Khan hasn't spoken about MJF's status at all. As such, it has led to mass speculation on when, or even if, MJF will return to the promotion, speculation that will continue to be fueled by any little piece of information. That includes a curious recent Instagram post by Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
Will MJF Return To AEW?
On her Instagram story, Baker posted a photo featuring herself, MJF, and MJF's confidant Shawn Spears in the stands, from a pandemic era episode of "AEW Dynamite" at Daily's Place. While MJF has been both acknowledged and criticized in interviews by AEW talent such as Chris Jericho since his disappearance, the timing of Baker's post is interesting due to "Dynamite: Quake By The Lake" airing tonight from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The show will feature Jade Cargill defending her AEW TBS Championship against Madison Rayne, Ricky Starks vs. former tag team partner Aaron Solow, an appearance by IWGP, ROH, and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR, The Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix) vs. La Faccion Ingobernables (Andrade El Idolo and Rush), Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a Coffin Match, and Jon Moxley defending the AEW Interim World Championship against Jericho. With no clear next challenger for the Interim World Championship, Baker's post will likely lead to some fans wondering if MJF could return to confront the winner of Jericho vs. Moxley.