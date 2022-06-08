It’s the one-week anniversary of MJF’s scorching hot promo on “AEW Dynamite”, and naturally MJFWatch has not slowed down a bit since. But as fans and pundits continue to try and figure out what’s real, fiction, or stranger than fiction, more information continues to emerge in this never-ending puzzle.

Wednesday afternoon, Fightful Select provided some additional information regarding events that led up to AEW Double or Nothing weekend. They reported that MJF and AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan met before “AEW Rampage” on Friday evening, two days before MJF was ultimately decimated by Wardlow in the opening match of Double or Nothing.

If true, this would be the first of two meetings between MJF and Khan in less than a week (the duo was reportedly scheduled to meet before last week’s “AEW Dynamite”), with this meeting preceding a crazy Saturday where MJF no-showed a meet and greet, followed by a plane ticket out of Las Vegas reportedly being purchased for him. Fightful stated they were unsure how this first meeting went, nor did they know if it influenced what happened the following day.

Fightful went on to state that MJF did not appear at AEW’s party with Warner Brothers Discovery following last week’s “Dynamite”, and has since not traveled with AEW, opting to remain in Los Angeles instead. The reason; he’s apparently pursuing potential Hollywood interests.

Speaking with sources and close friends of MJF, Fightful confirmed that the AEW star is exploring opportunities to potentially break into acting, something he had expressed interest in months ago during an interview with Ariel Helwani. The report also noted that MJF may already have secured one role, as he’s been telling people he recorded a voice-over role for an upcoming animated film. Sources in AEW also told Fightful that MJF had several meetings lined up in LA later this week.

This information seems likely to dash the hopes some have that MJF will be part of “AEW Dynamite” tonight from Independence, Missouri. The show will instead feature Hangman Page vs. David Finlay, Pac vs. Buddy Matthews, and a Casino Battle Royale, with the winner going on to face Jon Moxley in the main event for the opportunity to win the AEW Interim World Championship at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door.

