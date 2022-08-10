Tag Title Match Announced For 8/12 AEW Rampage

A new mixed tag team title match has been announced for the August 12 edition of "AEW: Rampage".

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will be defending their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles against Dante Martin and Skye Blue. Guevara and Conti began dating back in December and soon carried over to television as the two were paired up with one another. Fans eventually turned on the couple after many grew tired of seeing the heavy amounts of PDA the two displayed. Both are currently members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, with Guevara joining the group during the Road Rager event back in June after disguising himself as Fuego Del Sol to help leader Chris Jericho win his hair vs. hair match against Ortiz and Conti following him soon after.

The couple would get engaged in early June before being wed over this past weekend, with WWE Superstar Nicki A.S.H. serving as one of the bridesmaids. Meanwhile, Blue and Martin began dating at the beginning of this year in January and have been together since. The two have teamed up with one another in the ring before and have appeared together on AEW programming.