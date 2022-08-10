Tag Title Match Announced For 8/12 AEW Rampage
A new mixed tag team title match has been announced for the August 12 edition of "AEW: Rampage".
Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will be defending their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles against Dante Martin and Skye Blue. Guevara and Conti began dating back in December and soon carried over to television as the two were paired up with one another. Fans eventually turned on the couple after many grew tired of seeing the heavy amounts of PDA the two displayed. Both are currently members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, with Guevara joining the group during the Road Rager event back in June after disguising himself as Fuego Del Sol to help leader Chris Jericho win his hair vs. hair match against Ortiz and Conti following him soon after.
The couple would get engaged in early June before being wed over this past weekend, with WWE Superstar Nicki A.S.H. serving as one of the bridesmaids. Meanwhile, Blue and Martin began dating at the beginning of this year in January and have been together since. The two have teamed up with one another in the ring before and have appeared together on AEW programming.
A Major Return On Rampage
We will be hearing from four of AEW's hottest stars during the event. Bryan Danielson will be making his return to the company. Danielson's last appearance was on the July 27 episode of "Dynamite", where he was beaten by Daniel Garcia. AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) will also be taking the mic during the show. The pair won the titles after defeating The Young Bucks and the team of Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks in a triple threat match at Fyter Fest: Week One. FTW Champion Hook will also be appearing on the show to address fans. Hook won the title from Ricky Starks after answering his open challenge during the Fight For The Fallen back in July.
Austin and Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club will be taking on Danhausen and Erick Redbeard, now dubbed BeardHausen. The match was made after Billy Gunn became furious with his sons for losing their Dumpster Match against The Acclaimed last week.
Parker Boudreaux of the Trustbusters will also be taking on Sonny Kiss. Boudreaux has been on a tear as of late, quickly destroying anyone in his path. Meanwhile, Kiss hasn't been seen on "Dynamite" in over two years. They last wrestled a match on the October 21, 2020, edition of the show, losing hastily to Kenny Omega. Boudreaux's teammate Ari Daivari will be taking on Orange Cassidy after Cassidy was offered a spot in the group but declined it.