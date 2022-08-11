Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special

According to the Peacock email, Flair will be sitting down with none other than WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin on the next episode of "Broken Skull Sessions."

"The Queen — WOOOOOO!" the email read. "'Stone Cold' Steve Austin chats with Charlotte Flair in the latest Broken Skull Sessions streaming Aug 19." Charlotte becomes Austin's latest guest following the appearance of fellow "SmackDown" star Sami Zayn, who sat down with Austin in July.

Barring a return on this week's episode of "SmackDown" — which was advertised — or next week's episode of "WWE Raw, the interview will be Flair's first appearance on WWE programming since WrestleMania Backlash. It's unclear what topics will be discussed during Flair's interview, though given Austin's track record, it is expected that her absence, title success, and rumored issues with fellow top WWE star Becky Lynch could all be on the table.