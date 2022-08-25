Thunder Rosa Twitter Account Announces She's 'Off Social Media'

Thunder Rosa is dealing with a lot, and she's choosing to deal with it offline.

In the wake of reports that the AEW Women's World Champion has to pull out of her All Out title defense due to a disc issue in her back, as well as rumors of backstage heat with other performers, Rosa has stepped away from social media per an announcement from her Twitter account.

"Thunder Rosa is off social media," the announcement began. "We ask you to respect her privacy." The announcement directs any inquiries to Tony St. Allen, who also made it clear he would be handling the account and signing any tweets he wrote on Rosa's behalf.



Rosa announced that she would not be able to wrestle her tag team partner and number one contender Toni Storm at the September 4 event. Storm will instead compete against Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way match to determine an AEW Interim Women's World Champion. There is currently no timetable on Rosa's return to action.

Rosa won the title back in March at AEW's St. Patrick's Day Slam, defeating Britt Baker in a steel cage match, the culmination of a much-lauded feud. Rosa was responsible for announcing the creation of the AEW Interim Women's World Championship on the same night that CM Punk and Jon Moxley fought to unify the AEW World and AEW Interim World Championships, a situation that developed due to similar circumstances as Rosa's — Moxley is now the undisputed AEW World Champion. An AEW Interim TNT Championship was also created earlier this year due to then-champion Cody Rhodes contracting COVID-19; the TNT titles were quickly unified by Sammy Guevara.