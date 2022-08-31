AEW Full Gear Could Reportedly Be Held In East Coast City

AEW All Out is only days away now, set to take place on Sunday at the NOW Arena outside Chicago, Illinois. But like "NXT" and their advanced planning for Halloween Havoc in October, Tony Khan's promotion is already thinking about where Full Gear could be taking place. And the word is that, like a lot of AEW events this fall, will be taking place in the Northeast.

According to Fightful Select, several AEW talent and staff members were informed earlier this month that the tentative plan for Full Gear was to run the event in Newark, New Jersey. Fightful's sources weren't given an exact date for the event, though in the past three years Full Gear has fallen on either the first or second Saturday in November.

As noted by Fightful, AEW has previously been to Newark twice, running out of the Prudential Center last September, one week before AEW's Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" at Arthur Ashe Stadium took place, and again on January 5, AEW's first episode of "Dynamite" to air on TBS. The latter event saw "Hangman" Adam Page defeat Bryan Danielson to retain the AEW World Championship in a rematch from a singles match a month earlier at "Dynamite: Winter is Coming."

While it is expected that the Prudential Center would be the site of Full Gear should the event take place in Newark, Fightful noted that hadn't been made official, and also stated that the location for the event wouldn't be official until AEW announced it. Fans will recall the Prudential Center had also been planned as the site of the first-ever Blood and Guts match in 2020, before the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.