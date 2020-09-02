AJ Styles has accomplished just about everything in the wrestling business. Styles recently went live on his Twitch channel and talked about his most memorable title win in WWE, revealing how much he enjoyed working with Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose).

"I have to say my first WWE title win," Styles said. "It took me 16 long years to get to WWE and then to win the WWE title, come on, it has to be that one. It was great working with Ambrose, or Mox now. Man, that guy was just so good. Obviously still is!"

WWE recently unveiled the ThunderDome and one of the hot topics right now is that certain members of the audience are misusing the platform. WWE rival and AEW star and EVP Kenny Omega was the latest to be tied to "appearing" in the audience and Styles took advantage of the opportunity to address the issue.

"I think the ThunderDome looks awesome," Styles said. "The fireworks and everything that comes with it, it's really just making the best of a bad situation. Then you have these other turds trying to get their five seconds of fame. I've said it before, but I'll say it again. You're responsible for what you put on there, you morons! I wouldn't do anything stupid. If you put something on there that's inappropriate - you are held liable. Just think about that before you go and do something stupid."

"It makes things a little bit more normal for you guys, though," AJ continued. "For us, too. I can't tell you how much more normal it feels for me. I actually have someone to look at out there. I'm not just looking at seats. There's someone there and I can actually look at them. I'm happy to have it. Kenny Omega was in the ThunderDome. Yeah, I saw that. I'm pretty sure it was just a picture of Kenny. I highly doubt that was him watching the show, but that's funny. If you're making a joke, that's funny. If you're trying to hurt the company or any other promotion, that's just not cool.

"We don't want to hurt anybody," Styles said. "Competition is a good thing for everybody. It really is! The competition is getting really, really good nowadays. That's something that we should all be really happy about."

Styles recently lost his Intercontinental Championship to Jeff Hardy and was asked by a follower if Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy is being set up for Clash Of Champions.

"Well, it seems like it's going that way," Styles said. "You have to realize that AJ Styles gets a rematch. Does the match happen between Hardy and Zayn or do we figure out who the real champion is. If I let Sami Zayn - and I'm just throwing this out there - I don't know what's happening either, but I'm just throwing this out there. If Zayn beats Jeff Hardy, then I get my rematch against Sami and I beat him, of course, but he has an excuse."

"If I get my rematch against Jeff Hardy and beat him, then he has an excuse," AJ continued. "There's no excuses. So, being the bigger man that I am, shouldn't it just be a triple threat? That's how I feel about it."

AJ was later asked for his thoughts on Roman Reigns' return and pairing with Paul Heyman and revealed he was just as shocked as everyone else.

"It's surprising, isn't it," Styles asked. "He fought with Brock for so long and now he's associating himself with Paul Heyman. It's surprising. I would love to know how that came about.

"Is Brock done? Are we not going to see him anymore? Is his contract up? I don't know. I hear the rumors just like you guys. Everyone always assumes that we know what's going on, but that's rarely ever the case."

Another big story with major implications for WWE is the rumor that Shane McMahon will be replacing Bruce Pritchard and taking more control of RAW. Styles touched on the subject and offered his support for it if that is indeed the plan and also praised McMahon's work in the ring.

"Listen, if anybody can do it, it's Shane McMahon," Styles said. "There's also Triple H, but he's got his hands full with NXT. If they did that, it'd be great for RAW. There's so much that goes into it and you don't really understand it until you're there and going over everything. It's a lot to take on. It's tough."

"I love Shane," AJ continued. "There's nobody better. When he puts his heart and soul into something, he really gives it all. I've been in the ring with him, so I know. If we're talking about a match that exceeded everyone else's expectations, it'd be my match at WrestleMania against Shane McMahon. Nobody expected that to be what it was and I thought it was awesome. Again, if the rumors are true that he's going to take some duties away from Bruce Pritchard, I think it'd be great for all involved. It's just too much for one person to do."

