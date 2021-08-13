Kiera Hogan made her final appearance for Impact on tonight’s episode.

Following their loss to Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering last week, Tasha Steelz ended their partnership as Fire ‘N Flava by bringing in indie star Savannah Evans, who laid a beatdown on Hogan while Steelz stood by. This week, Hogan came out to the ring and called out Steelz and Evans. Instead of those two showing up, “The Undead Bride” Su Yung and a newly reimaged Kimber Lee drug Hogan out of the ring and to the back. This was their way of concluding Hogan’s time with the company.

Recently, Hogan was backstage at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming. She returned to AEW last night and made her in-ring debut against former Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida. Their match will air Monday on Dark: Elevation on YouTube [spoilers from their match are available here]. As of this report, there is no word on if Hogan has a contractual agreement in the works with AEW.

Hogan originally announced her departure from Impact after their tapings last month, stating she “[wants to] see what else is out there for her.”

Hogan first signed with Impact/GFW back in August 2017. She leaves the company as a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

Stay tuned for more on Kiera Hogan’s future.

– Next week, NWA star Melina will make her in-ring debut for Impact. This comes before she is scheduled to face either Deonna Purrazzo or Faby Apache for the Knockouts Championship at NWA Empower.

Also set for next week, one-half of the Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows will face Joe Doering in a singles match before their teams, alongside Rich Swann and Willie Mack, collide at Emergence next Friday.

Lastly, the winner of the Impact World Championship – Kenny Omega or Christian Cage – will return to the Impact Zone next week. If Cage wins, this will be the first time in 13 years that he has stepped foot in the TNA/Impact Zone.

Below are the announced matches/segments for next week:

* NWA’s Melina will make her Impact debut

* Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering

* The Impact World Champion will make an appearance