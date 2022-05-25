All Elite Wresltling fans will recall that Impact’s W. Morrissey wrestled Wardlow on the May 4 episode of “AEW Dynamite”, with Wardlow emerging victorious as part of a series of tests on his way to a match against MJF. What no one knew, apparently, is that Morrissey was just one of the potential options for Wardlow’s opponent that night.

According to a new report by Fightful Select, there were tentative plans for Killer Kross, aka former “NXT” Champion Karrion Kross, to be Wardlow’s opponent on the May 4 episode of “Dynamite.” The report suggests the idea was conceived shortly after Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor event on WrestleMania weekend. AEW President Tony Khan praised Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, after being asked about the couple by Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman during the post-show scrums regarding reports they had been booked.

Ultimately, however, Fightful notes that the plans fell through after Kross learned that Bordeaux would not accompany him for the “Dynamite” match as she had before in NXT. Kross was also reportedly concerned that the match with Wardlow would come off as too similar to his infamous “WWE Monday Night Raw” debut match against Jeff Hardy, whereas Kross preferred a presentation closer to his run in NXT.

Many will recall that Hardy scored an upset win over Kross in the latter’s debut. Kross ultimately never regained momentum following the defeat, and that, coupled with inconsistent booking and character changes, would eventually lead to Kross being released from WWE in November of 2021. Bordeaux, who was never brought up to the main roster with Kross, was also released.

Despite being unable to come to terms, Fightful Select also noted that there was no animosity between AEW and Kross’ camp, and that the two sides remain open to working together at another time. Kross has largely worked on the independent scene since his WWE release, though he did recently wrestle for a New Japan Strong taping in Philadelphia that has yet to air.

