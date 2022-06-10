A few weeks back, Naomi and Sasha Banks were suspended from WWE when the former Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out of “Monday Night Raw,” skipping out on their previously advertised main event match reportedly over issues with the talent and creative involved in the match.

During the live broadcast, WWE commentator Corey Graves stated that the two “summarily and unprofessionally walked out” and disappointed the WWE Universe. After receiving backlash on social media over his comments, his wife Carmella defended him, stating that the “Raw” commentator was just doing his job.

Since then, Graves had declined to comment on the situation but did provide a bit of insight into the reaction he got backstage that night during the latest episode of “WWE After the Bell.”

“There was a few weeks back and you’ll know what I’m alluding to where things changed in a very drastic manner on Monday Night Raw,” Graves said. “And I walked back through the curtain and walked up to our fearless leader and he had a grin on his face. [I said] ‘Hey it’s live TV, nothing could go wrong, right?’ And he just laughed and shook my hand and went about his business. And that’s it.”

Sasha and Naomi have since had all their merchandise removed from WWE Shop and are reportedly not being paid during their suspension. As far as what’s next for the duo, their contracts are reportedly set to expire shortly, with Naomi said to have been in the middle of renegotiating her deal with WWE before walking out.

The two have been silent since the situation occurred, with Naomi just recently sharing her first social media post this past week of her and her husband Jimmy Uso enjoying their time on a beach. Banks has also been silent, with her only notable move since being her appearance at a Steve Aoki concert.

