Many rivalries in AEW have been remembered by fans as terrific, such as CM Punk/Eddie Kingston and Thunder Rosa/Britt Baker.

There is not much better in wrestling than a fantastic feud that tells an unforgettable story. While on “Wrestling with Freddie”, former actor and WWE Creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed what recent AEW feud he believes has been the best for the company.

“I do give AEW credit for the best wrestling story in over a decade with the MJF and CM Punk storyline,” Prinze Jr. said. “Which, if you haven’t seen it, I’m sure someone edited it together on YouTube, if not, AEW themselves and their social media and YouTube group, they cut together some pretty awesome stuff.”

The ‘Best in the World’ CM Punk and the ‘Salt of the Earth’ MJF began feuding in late 2021. On the first “AEW Dynamite” of the year, Punk cost MJF a win after he hit Shawn Dean with a boot to the stomach and then a Go To Sleep, causing a Disqualification. This meant that MJF had started off the year 0-1 and he lost his first singles match since “All Out” 2021 against Chris Jericho when Jericho’s career was on the line.

Punk and MJF had their first match on the February 2nd edition of “AEW Dynamite,” where MJF got the win after almost 40 minutes of in-ring action. MJF and Punk’s feud did not end there, however, as the two engaged in more segments together. One that specifically stood out was when Punk’s face was covered in blood following a beat down from MJF with the help of the Pinnacle on “AEW: Dynamite.” The Salt of the Earth had on a shirt with a picture of when he was young and met Punk.

MJF and Punk competed in a rematch at “Revolution” 2022 in a Dog Collar Match. The only other match to have this stipulation in AEW was Cody Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee, where Rhodes defeated Lee to reclaim the TNT Championship. Punk defeated MJF after a brutal and bloody match with Wardlow playing a key factor in the outcome, “misplacing” MJF’s ring until it was time for Punk to put MJF away.

MJF recently cut a pipebomb promo on the June 1st edition of “Dynamite” and has not been seen on AEW programming since. MJF was chased off by Punk off-air during the commercial break following MJF’s promo.

Punk won the AEW World Championship at “Double or Nothing” 2022 from ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and five days later, announced he had suffered an injury. However, despite the injury, Punk stated that Tony Khan would not allow him to relinquish AEW World Title.

Instead, on AEW “Dynamite”, a Casino Battle Royal was held and the winner of that, which was Kyle O’Reilly, would go on to face former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event with the winner facing Hirooki Goto or Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship. Moxley ended up winning and now has a 50% chance of walking out of “Forbidden Door” AEW World Champion against the other competitor to advance, Tanahashi.

