WWE Money in the Bank is only a few short days away, which means it’s time for fans to open up their wallets and place some bets on some matches. The odds for the top matches at this Sunday’s premium live event have been made available on BetOnline. You can see the odds below.

RAW Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) -1400

Carmella +550

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) -1400

Natalya +550

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) -400

Street Profits +250

WWE United States Championship Match

Theory (c) -200

Bobby Lashley +140

It should be noted that odds for both the Men’s or Women’s Money in the Bank matches were unlisted. While the Men’s match is still missing one participant to join Drew McIntyre, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, and Sheamus, the Women’s match features a full lineup, with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi filling up the field. No reason was given for why odds for either match weren’t released.

As for the odds made available, it appears fans should settle in for a night full of successful title defenses. Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey are both strong favorites to retain their WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships against Carmella (who is replacing Rhea Ripley) and Natalya respectively, while the Usos are solid favorites to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against the Street Profits. Though not as strongly favored, the odds also predict Theory will retain his United States Championship when he goes one on one with Bobby Lashley.

Originally scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium, WWE Money in the Bank will instead run from the intimate confines of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday. As with every WWE premium live event, the show will stream on Peacock.

