Ever since The Acclaimed arrived on the AEW scene back in November of 2020, Max Caster has become known for his notable, and at times controversial, pre-match raps directed towards The Acclaimed’s opponents or the town they’re working in. As such, Caster and fans have taken to calling the AEW star “Platinum Max”, a name he’ll now be able to use without issue for a long time.

On early Saturday evening, Caster announced on Twitter that he had finally trademarked his nickname, with a little help from someone who knows a thing or two about trademarks.

“I’ve been waiting so long for this moment,” Caster tweeted. “Max is Platinum ™. Thank you, @gimmickattorney.”

As seen in the pictures posted in Caster’s tweet, @gimmickattorney is none other than Michael Dockins. Wrestling fans that keep up with trademark news are familiar with Dockins, who has been involved in helping several wrestlers trademark names and nicknames over the years for certain uses. Former WWE NXT Dexter Lumis was the most recent wrestler to receive assistance from Dockins when he trademarked the term “Hatchet” in May.

With “Platinum” now officially trademarked, Caster will look to secure another new potential nickname. With Dockins’ help, the AEW star filed to trademark “The Ace of America” for use in April. There is no word on the progress of said trademark, and Caster hasn’t used the nickname as of yet on AEW programming.

The successful trademark of “Platinum” capped off a very good weekend for Caster. He and Austin and Colten Gunn of the Ass Boys/Gunn Club were victorious on “AEW Rampage” last Friday, defeating the team of Leon Ruffin and Bear Country. Before the match, Caster’s rap also snuck in a reference toward former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and the ongoing investigation into McMahon’s $3 million payment to a former WWE employee he had an affair with.

