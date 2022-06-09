To appear on “Friday Night SmackDown”, or not to appear on “Friday Night SmackDown?” That is the question surrounding Charlotte Flair at the moment. After her husband, Andrade El Idolo, made his return to “AEW Dynamite” last night, fans were wondering if Flair would make a return to the blue brand. The answer appears to be, not yet.

Sources have told PWInsider that despite the conclusion of her and Andrade’s honeymoon, Charlotte is not currently scheduled to appear at tomorrow’s “SmackDown” taping. The report doesn’t specify if things could change, nor when Charlotte could potentially return to TV.

Charlotte hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since WWE WrestleMania Backlash in May, where she dropped the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match. The loss ended Flair’s reign at 198 days, her longest reign as “WWE Raw,” “SmackDown,” or Divas Champion to date. Following the defeat, WWE announced Charlotte would be out indefinitely due to an injury.

In reality, Flair then took time off following the match to marry Andrade, to whom she has been engaged since January 2020. The couple would officially tie the knot on May 27 in Mexico. Guests included Flair’s father, Ric Flair, WWE star Finn Balor, Andrade’s long-time friend and new AEW star Rush, and several other notable wrestling personalities.

As noted, Andrade returned to AEW last night on “AEW Dynamite” as the joker during the Casino Battle Royale match. He would last till the final three, having notable sequences with fellow luchador Rey Fenix, before being eliminated by Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta, who was quickly eliminated by eventual winner Kyle O’Reilly.

Despite appearing in a backstage segment with Andrade at AEW Double or Nothing, Rush did not accompany Andrade on “Dynamite”; it’s unknown when Rush, whose agreement with AEW is currently still a per appearance deal, will be making his in-ring debut for the promotion.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]