First, they battled over who in the household would have to do the dishes for the rest of their lives at the WrestleCon Supershow this past WrestleMania weekend. Now, married couple Johnny *Insert Name Here*, aka John Morrison, and Taya Valkyrie will collide yet again, only this time it will be for Lucha Libre AAA.

As announced by AAA on Tuesday afternoon, the real-life married couple will be on opposite sides of a tag team match at the AAA Ring Rock StAAArs event this September, with Taya teaming with Impact/occasional AEW star Laredo Kid to take on her husband, going under the name Johnny Caballero, and Christi Jaynes.

Both Taya and Johnny have been featured strongly in AAA since the start of 2022, with the latter recently calling out AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa at TripleMania XXX: Tijuana, an event Johnny headlined as Johnny “Hardy”, teaming with Matt Hardy to take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico. It was Johnny’s second AAA headliner of the year; he had previously main evented AAA Rey de Reyes, unsuccessfully challenging Hijo del Vikingo for AAA Mega Championship.

Despite this, the husband and wife duo had yet to interact with each other on AAA programming until AAA’s taping at the Monterrey Showcenter Complex on June 26. There, Taya sided against Johnny, cornering Arez and AEW star Rey Fenix as they took on Johnny and Absimo Negro Jr.; the latter team ultimately emerged victorious.

Fans will recall that Taya emerged victorious over her husband at the WrestleCon Supershow, forcing Johnny to do the dishes forever. The victory is only part of a strong 2022 for Taya, who is currently the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, one-half of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions with Rosemary, the inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion, and the inaugural XPW Women’s Champion.

AAA Ring Rock StAAArs will take place at the Hard Rock Cafe Hotel in Riviera Maya, a tourist location in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, on September 10; it is unknown if the show will air live. The show will feature several other matches, including AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo and Octagon Jr. teaming up to take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

Este es el CARTEL COMPLETO de #RingRockStAAArs, la celebración internacional de @luchalibreaaa y @HRHRivieraMaya 10 de septiembre en el Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, evento grabado para TV rumbo a #TriplemaniaXXX Boletos disponibles en @boletomovil: https://t.co/Fny2BfjBeO pic.twitter.com/rhJUAOMSlV — Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) July 5, 2022

