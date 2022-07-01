Some would say that the professional wrestling world has been a bit crazy recently, between walkouts, the MJF situation, numerous injuries, and the latest scandal to befall now-former WWE chairman Vince McMahon. So why not throw in a Tessa Blanchard return after a nearly two-year layoff into the mix, as well?

Blanchard’s return to the squared circle was announced in a tweet by Title Match Network earlier on Canada Day.

“You know Hurricane Pro Wrestling isn’t playing around!” the tweet read. “Come see the return of Tessa Blanchard, streaming LIVE.”

You know @HurricanePro1 isn't playing around!

Come see the return of Tessa Blanchard ⬇ ⬇ ⬇ Streaming LIVE

📺https://t.co/sAbX32WrSX https://t.co/JhyNyrlVtu — TitleMatchNetwork.com (@TitleMatchWN) July 1, 2022

The tweet revealed a poster featuring Blanchard front and center, though no match for her was listed. The poster also featured former Impact Wrestling Knockout Lady Frost, former WWE NXT star Steph De Lander, and former Ring of Honor star Miranda Alize. An earlier tweet by Hurricane Pro Wrestling revealed Frost would defend her HPW Women’s Title against De Lander and Danni Bee, eliminating them as potential Blanchard opponents.

Lady Frost returns to defend the HPW Women's Championship 🆚 Steph De Lander 🆚 #1 Contender Danni Bee — Hurricane Pro Wrestling (@HurricanePro1) July 1, 2022

🎨 @hee_bawn Sat July 16 • Beaumont TX, 7p pic.twitter.com/oz9eR1GRvv — Hurricane Pro Wrestling (@HurricanePro1) July 1, 2022

Located in Beaumont, Texas, Hurricane Pro Wrestling had been teasing a big announcement on social media last night before ultimately revealing that Blanchard would be on the show.

“Shocking the wrestling world is always a good thing,” HPW’s account tweeted, followed by some hourglass emojis.

Shocking the wrestling world is always a good thing. ⌛️⏳ — Hurricane Pro Wrestling (@HurricanePro1) July 1, 2022

This will be the first match Blanchard has wrestled since September of 2020, when she dropped the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship to Kylie Rae at the first even of Warrior Wrestling’s Stadium series. She would later become involved with the relaunch of WOW Wrestling, but appeared to depart from the promotion after a falling out.

It wasn’t long ago that Blanchard was considered one of the industry’s fastest-rising stars while a member of Impact Wrestling, where she was a former Knockouts Champion and even held the Impact Wrestling World Championship after defeating Sami Callihan at Hard to Kill in January 2020. Her contract was terminated in June of that year, and the title was stripped from her after Blanchard went on a leave of absence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blanchard’s absence from wrestling and the seeming lack of interest from top promotions such as AEW and WWE has largely been attributed to allegations that Blanchard bullied and used a racial slur towards wrestler La Rosa Negra while the two were touring Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom in 2017. Blanchard has denied the allegations.

