It’s been a few months since fans have seen Matt Cardona in action. The former GCW World Champion has been forced to sit out the last several months after suffering a torn biceps. But fans, fear not! The man who claims to be “alwayz ready” will soon be getting back into the ring!

“I’M BACK!” Cardona tweeted. “I will make my return to the ring at NWA 74 on August 27. I will handpick my opponent from the incredibly talented NWA roster. Who’s it gonna be?! #StillHer #AlmostReady -> #AlwaysReady.”

I’M BACK! I will make my return to the ring at #NWA74 on August 27. I will handpick my opponent from the incredibly talented @nwa roster. Who’s it gonna be?!#StillHere #AlmostReady —> #AlwaysReady pic.twitter.com/2UezMouWTD — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 5, 2022

Many will recall that Cardona had been the NWA World Heavyweight Champion when he was forced to step away, winning the title from Trevor Murdoch back in February. He defended the championship three times and was scheduled to defend the title against Nick Aldis at NWA Alwayz Ready in June when he was hurt at GCW Downward Spiral. Cardona then vacated the title, which was won back by Murdoch in a four-way match at Alwayz Ready.

The NWA 74th Anniversary Show will take place across two nights, with night one on August 27 and night two on August 28, from The Chase in St. Louis, Missouri, with Cardona’s return scheduled for night one. In addition to Cardona, the night one card will feature Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox, Homicide vs. Kerry Morton, Jax Dayne defending the NWA National Championship vs. Cyon, Samantha Starr vs. KiLynn King, Tootie Lynn, and a mystery opponent in the Burke Invitational Gauntlet for an NWA Women’s Title Shot, and Kamille defending the NWA Women’s Title against Taya Valkyrie.

While Cardona’s in-ring return will take place in NWA, he will be seen prior to then. Cardona and his wife Chelsea Green are scheduled to renew their wedding vows at GCW Homecoming Night 2 on August 14. The ceremony will be officiated by former WWE star and inaugural Tough Enough winner Maven.

