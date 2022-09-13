WWE United States Championship Match Set For 09/19 Raw

A title match has been announced for next Monday's "WWE Raw" that will see United States Champion Bobby Lashley putting his gold on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Rollins ran into Lashley backstage during Monday's episode of "Raw." Rollins called himself "the face of Monday Night 'Raw.'" Lashley didn't take kindly to those words and told Rollins "he who has the gold is the face of Monday Night 'Raw.'" Rollins then said that while Lashley's title isn't exactly what he had in mind when he said he would be going after gold, he "would gladly take [it] off [his] shoulders" before throwing out the challenge. Lashley accepted.

Lashley won the United States Championship for the third time in his career when he defeated Theory back in June at Money in the Bank. Since then, Lashley has defended the title against various superstars on the Red Brand, including Ciampa, AJ Styles, and most recently, The Miz.

Monday's "Raw" opened with Rollins coming to the ring and announcing he was done with his focus on ending Matt Riddle in the favor of chasing championship gold. The two have been at odds since Riddle delivered an RKO to Rollins off a ladder and cost him the Money In The Bank briefcase. Rollins then put Riddle on the shelf after laying him out during the July 25 episode of "Raw", effectively taking him out of the match that the pair were slated to have at SummerSlam. Despite this, Riddle still appeared on the show and Rollins launched another attack. Riddle looked to take revenge on Rollins for his actions, leading to a match between the two at Clash At The Castle, in which Rollins ultimately came out on top.