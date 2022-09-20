Wrestlers With Whom CM Punk Has Major Heat

In pro wrestling, there are a bunch of strange unspoken rules between wrestlers. For example, there's a belief that if someone uses another performer's signature move, they should ask that specific wrestler for permission first and change the name of the move. It's totally okay if they use chops in the ring and everyone in attendance goes "woo," though ... but hey, it makes sense to the people who work in the business, and that's what matters.

Judging by NJPW wrestler KENTA's comments, CM Punk never spoke to him about using the finisher that the Japanese pro wrestler invented: the Go 2 Sleep. When Bobby Fish first raised the alarm bells, KENTA took to Twitter, reposting Fish's comments and stating: "Hey Bobby. You are 100% right." A few days later, KENTA posted another tweet, explaining how he wasn't able to use his own finisher for four years and how it was "one of my worst experience[s] in this business." KENTA is alluding to his time in the WWE as Hideo Itami when he didn't use the move. That said, he arrived in the WWE when Punk was on his way out and soon became embroiled in a lawsuit with the company, so the inability to use the GTS may be more with the WWE trying to distance themselves from anything to do with Punk than trying to preserve the move.