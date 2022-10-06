Rush Seemingly Shows Solidarity With Andrade El Idolo On Twitter

It would appear that AEW star Rush is tweeting in solidarity for his fellow La Faccion Ingobernables pal, Andrade El Idolo, following the backstage incident at "AEW Dynamite" last night that sent Andrade packing from the arena. Rush took to Twitter to post a picture of himself, Andrade, and Jose The Assistant, with the caption "INGOBERNABLE FOREVER @AndradeElIdolo #ToroBlanco #tranquilo #nopasanada #aew".

Andrade has been in the headlines as of late and not for anything positive. After knocking Sammy Guevara in an interview, the two proceeded to engage in a war of words on Twitter earlier this week. From there, things turned physical at the arena on Wednesday night, with Andrade reportedly throwing a punch at Guevara. He was then sent home from the show before Tony Khan canceled his upcoming Mask vs. Career Match against Dark Order's Preston Vance for Friday's "Rampage." Guevara still appeared on "Dynamite," wrestling in the main event with Chris Jericho against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia, after it was determined that he had not laid his hands on Andrade. Speculation has risen that this may be a ploy by Andrade to get fired from his AEW contract and potentially return to work for WWE, where he worked for six years and where his wife Charlotte Flair currently wrestles.

Rush and Andrade first joined forces as Los Ingobernables in CMLL back in 2014. Andrade first appeared in AEW in June of last year while Rush made his debut at this year's Double or Nothing. He then aided Andrade in securing a victory over Rey Fenix on the June 24 edition of "Rampage," reforming their team.