Backstage News On Why AEW Announced Jon Moxley's Re-Signing When They Did

On October 7, All Elite Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley signed a new five-year deal to keep him with the company through 2027. Not only will he continue to perform in-ring, where he currently reigns as the AEW World Champion, but his role will expand into mentorship and coaching opportunities moving forward.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were a number of things in motion for AEW to make this announcement when they did. Moxley was actually a free agent, working without a contract, when he beat CM Punk on August 24 to officially win his second AEW World Title. Moxley had actually pushed to become the company's first two-time world champion after his run over the summer with the interim belt. Tony Khan booked the first Moxley vs. Punk match for "Dynamite" and their quick rematch for All Out as MJF vs. Punk was the planned main event for Full Gear in November.

Moxley officially signed his new deal prior to "Grand Slam" when he defeated Bryan Danielson in a tournament final at Arthur Ashe Stadium to become the three-time AEW World Champion. Per WON, there was supposed to be an angle to keep Moxley off television post-All Out until returning on the October 18 "Dynamite" in his hometown of Cincinnati. Upon that return, AEW would have announced his new deal.

However, AEW opted to move up the announcement for two reasons. One, they wanted it out that he had signed his pact before dropping the GCW Championship to Nick Gage in Atlantic City on October 8. Additionally, AEW wanted to counter the negative news regarding Andrade El Idolo being sent home after a backstage skirmish with Sammy Guevara.

Moxley will now defend the AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page on that "Dynamite" from Cincinnati on October 18.