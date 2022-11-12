AEW's Thunder Rosa Says She's 'Coming Back Soon'

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa could very well be returning soon. In an Instagram video from Rosa's induction into the "Paseo de la Fama" in Tijuana, the champion made clear she's on the road to return.

"Shoutout to all of the AEW's women's division," she said, "You guys are doing great, but I'm getting better."

Rosa's ambiguity was followed by a more definitive "I'm coming back soon."

Rosa has been sidelined since late August due to a back injury. She had reportedly been working hurt for quite a while, stretching back to before her winning the championship. The status of her injury has been the subject of backstage speculation in the wake of reported drama between Rosa and Britt Baker among other behind-the-scenes issues related to Rosa. She has taken the time to step up and dispel rumors about her and her injury on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio."

Before stepping away from the ring due to her injury, Rosa was set to defend her title against Toni Storm at the All Out pay-per-view. The match was changed to a four-way match to crown an interim Women's World Champion. Storm recently confessed her aversion to being labeled the "interim" champion.

When Rosa does return, she will be set to clash with the interim champion to crown an undisputed AEW Women's World Champion. While Storm is the current interim champion, she is set to defend her title against her longtime friend turned rival Jamie Hayter at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19.