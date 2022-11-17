Tony Khan Comments On The Elite's AEW Return Match At Full Gear

It's been more than two months since fans have seen The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who were suspended for their roles in the AEW All Out post-show media scrum incident. After week's of teases, it was revealed on last night's "AEW Dynamite" that The Elite is returning to challenge Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Ziero M, and Rey Fenix) for the AEW World Trios Titles this Saturday at AEW Full Gear. Omega and The Young Bucks were the inaugural trios champions but were stripped of the title due to their suspension.

AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan confirmed that the match will take place at Full Gear during his appearance on AEW Unrestricted. And because it's Tony Khan, he also gushed about how pumped he was for the match.

"It is now official," Khan said. "It is going to be the Death Triangle versus The Elite. The World Trios Champions versus the former World Trios Champions. It's a dream match, but it's only happened once before in AEW history, on January 1, 2020. It's certainly a great rivalry in AEW.

"There's been singles matches, tags, some of the greatest matches in AEW history involve combinations of these six men. Now I'm excited to see them fight for the first time for the World Trios Champions, to settle it and crown an undisputed World Trios Champions. I can't wait for them [Omega and Young Bucks) to make their return to the ring."

Khan's not wrong about their storied history. In addition to that January 2020 trios match, combinations of The Elite versus Death Triangle have produced some of AEW's most memorable matches, including an Iron Man match between Omega and Pac in February 2020 and a cage match at AEW All Out 2020 pitting the Bucks against Penta El Zero M and Fenix, where the latter won the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

