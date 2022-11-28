Colt Cabana Featured In Latest Episode Of Being The Elite

Since the dust has settled on the investigation into the post-AEW All Out incident between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and the Elite, AEW/ROH star Colt Cabana has been around a bit more than before. Cabana made his first appearance on "AEW Dynamite" in months earlier in November, challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship, and today made his triumphant return to "Being the Elite", another entity that had recently been on hiatus.

Cabana can be seen on the latest BTE episode, which dropped on YouTube this morning, at around the three minute mark. Streaming live from the site of last week's "Dynamite", Cabana was shown hosting a free giveaway for a Kenny Omega action figure. Noting that Cutler was filming him, Cabana jokingly demanded that Cutler include the footage of him on the "Being the Elite" episode. It's unclear if Cabana was only at the Wintrust Arena last weekend as part of the giveaway from ShopAEW, or if he is now back full-time on the road working as a talent/backstage coach. Cabana had previously served the dual role with AEW before moving over to the ROH brand in April, where he has since competed on the Zero Hour pre-shows for ROH Supercard of Honor and ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Cabana's move to ROH has been met with rumors that he was sent to the ROH brand to appease Punk, who has had bad blood with Cabana since the former friends had a falling out years ago, and his post-All Out appearances on AEW TV have only fueled those rumors. Both Punk and AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan have denied that Punk had Cabana moved to the ROH brand.