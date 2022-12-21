Former WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon Removes OnlyFans Page

Amazingly, it's only been a week since former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was fired from WWE, reportedly due to content she had been posting on her FanTime page. While Rose's release has generated a lot of controversy and discussion regarding what WWE stars can and can't do regarding third-party pages, the actions of a female wrestler rumored to be returning to the promotion will only fuel those discussions some more.

While it's unclear when it happened, a trip to the OnlyFans page of Chelsea Green reveals that the page is no longer available, signaling that Green has shut down her account with the platform. This would suggest that Green's return to the WWE is imminent, though there's no confirmation she has signed as of this writing.

Green returning to WWE would come as no surprise, as it was reported back in September that the promotion had significant interest in bringing Green back. The "Hot Mess" departed Impact Wrestling only a month after those reports, fueling speculation even more. Green was rumored to be the masked figure that attacked Tegan Knox on "Friday Night SmackDown" last week, though the culprit was ultimately revealed to be Xia Li.

Green first signed with WWE back in 2018. Her run would be plagued by inconsistent booking and numerous injuries, and WWE ultimately released her in April 2021. In addition to Impact Wrestling, she has since worked for the Sinclair-owned Ring of Honor, NWA, GCW, and other independent promotions. Her husband, Matt Cardona, has also hinted at a possible WWE return, and reports have suggested the couple could be part of a reality TV project for E!, should they return to WWE.