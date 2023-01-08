WWE's 10 Most Feel Good Moments

Kofi Kingston began his WWE career as a fresh-faced young rookie who debuted on the ECW brand in January 2008. Soon enough, he was shifted over to the main WWE roster where he began a slow but steady ascent up the card. However, despite some impressive early successes, including an Intercontinental Title reign, Kingston hit some unfortunate speed bumps. This included a spot slip-up amidst a Triple Threat with John Cena and Randy Orton, which thoroughly enraged the latter.

One cry of "Stupid!" later, and Kofi was sent hurtling back down the card, even losing out on a planned Money in the Bank win. Kingston remained in mid-card purgatory until 2013, when Xavier Woods approached him and Big E Langston, proposing an alliance of some sort. This alliance eventually blossomed into The New Day, which after a rocky start, eventually became one of WWE's biggest money-makers.

It was during his time with The New Day that, one fateful night on "SmackDown," lightning would strike once again for Kofi. Following an ill-timed injury to Mustafa Ali, Kingston was granted his slot in a gauntlet match and the Elimination Chamber that followed. The good will Kingston amassed with his efforts in these matches was enough to get Kofi-Mania on everyone's lips. After some admittedly convoluted story swerves, Kofi Kingston made it to WrestleMania 35 in a one-on-one match with "The New" Daniel Bryan. Following an incredible match, Kingston was left holding the WWE Title as he, his kids, Big E, Woods, and a spectating "SmackDown" roster all celebrated his well-deserved return to the main event picture.