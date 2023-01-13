Teddy Long Discusses Vince McMahon's Return, Stephanie McMahon's Resignation, WWE Sale Rumors, & More - Exclusive

While we're talking about this, Teddy, I actually have a list of potential buyers and we wanted to get your thoughts on each one to see the likelihood you think that this could be the outfit to buy WWE. Are you willing to play a little game here with me?

Yeah.

Do you think Comcast/NBCUniversal, do you see them as a potential buyer?

No.

No?

No.

They've been renting WWE content for a long time, $1 billion for the Peacock deal. You say you don't see them in the mix?

Well, I really don't. I don't know that much about them, so I really don't want to make a final decision on them. But me in my just personal opinion, I just don't see them buying it.

What about Disney?

Well, that's a possibility. I do see that happening because I remember one time when we used to go down to the Disney studios in Orlando and used to tape, and there was a rumor come out then that Disney was trying to buy one of the wrestling companies. And what they were going to do is make it a theme park attraction.

Can you give me a year, what timeframe that was?

You remember when WCW was going to Orlando, when we was going down, doing the TV tapings?

Sure.

The rumor was out then that Disney was going to buy it then and they was going to turn it into a theme park attraction. You charge one fee to get in and you would come in and see wrestling, just like you did all the other rides. And we would go there and we would tape twice a day. We'd do a two hour show in the mornings around noon, then we'd come back and do another two hour show in the afternoon. And the people got a chance to come in free because they bought a ticket.

What about Endeavor, the entertainment company that bought UFC? Do you see them as a potential?

Well, that could be a possibility. Them, I really don't know that much about.

Amazon?

Possibility.

What about Netflix?

Oh great, another big possibility, because I think they're looking for a lot of content.

Yes, they are. What about Fox?

Another possibility. They've kept them on the network for a long, long time, and they seem to be doing good there on Fox, so I could see that happening.

Warner Brothers Discovery?

I'm not too familiar with them, like I said, so I would think not.

What about The Rock? Do you think Dwayne Johnson would buy WWE?

I think he would.

You think The Rock would?

I think he would, because I think it would be fun for him to be able to own the company that got him started, that really gave him his big break. That's like going back in time, man. Yeah, I think he would do it.

I mean, he bought the XFL, but that's not the same ticket price, right? It was a lesser buy. I mean, you'd need billions of dollars to buy WWE.

Well, I think Rock knows enough people in Hollywood to come up with that money. He's a big enough name and star, all he'd have to do is just go to them and say, "Hey, let's buy this."